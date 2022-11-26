Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
Ralph Lauren’s Newest Coffee Shop Is Now Open In Miami
‘Tis the season to sip, snack and shop to your heart’s content. Known for its preppy, all-American style, Ralph Lauren has opened a trendy coffee spot just in time for the holidays – operating in front of its flagship store in Aventura Mall. And the launch marks Florida’s first-ever Ralph’s Coffee location!
purewow.com
Where to Marvel at Christmas Lights in Miami This Holiday Season
The temperatures might not be dropping, but that doesn’t mean Miami can’t channel the holiday spirit. If you’re wondering where to see Christmas lights in Miami, we’ve got you covered: From quick festive light shows to all-out, immersive experiences, ring in the season with one of these festive holiday light extravaganzas, including a handful of drive-thru experiences. You may even encounter a magical talking tree!
Bowlero Looks to Be Planning New Miami Location
The world’s largest owner and operator of bowling entertainment centers looks to have something in store Downtown
miamicurated.com
“Miraculous” Shoe and Handbag Restoration
Miracle Shoe Repair in Miami does indeed work miracles. Not just with repairing shoes for men and women, but designer handbags as well, and serious restoration more than worthy of luxury brands. I found them through the French owner of a hair salon in Coral Gables who wears nothing but Louboutin shoes and sports Hermes bags. You have to see below the before and after photos to believe it. Plus, their charges are fair considering the time they put in and quality of their work.
cohaitungchi.com
12 FREE (and Fun!) Things to Do in Miami with Kids
Few U.S. cities offer the cultural buzz of Miami and laid-back beach life of Miami Beach in one compact package. Within 10 minutes of Miami-Dade downtown, I can be basking on a beautiful Florida beach with my family. What’s not to love? I’ve visited Miami more times than I can count. But after I had kids a few years ago, I wondered if I’d be as enamored with the city as before.
cruzely.com
Carnival Celebration Live Blog (Day 1): Scratching the Surface of Carnival’s Newest Ship
Note: Carnival welcomed its newest ship to the fleet earlier this month with Carnival Celebration now sailing from Miami. Cruzely was invited to sail on one of the first voyages. The seven-day cruise departs Miami headed to Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Mahogany Bay (Roatan). I’ll be live-blogging the experience each day to share what sailing the new ship is like.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
wtxl.com
How safe are Florida buildings?
MIAMI, Fla. — It has been more than a year since the Surfside Condominium collapsed. Since then, in Miami, Florida, there have been several evacuations and partial collapses in buildings deemed unsafe. “What I have noticed, the one thing in common with a lot of these places is maintenance...
Honest Cooking
A Foodie Weekend in Fort Lauderdale
If you’re looking for a trendy culinary scene alongside white-sand beaches and luxurious hotel stays, all without the hefty price tag of Miami, then Fort Lauderdale is for you. An international culinary scene is emerging along the shores of Fort Lauderdale. The best part? Being able to dine outdoors...
Click10.com
Watch: Thief caught on camera stealing $300 reindeer decoration in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It looks like the grinch has made an early appearance before the holidays have even started. A Christmas crook in a mask and hoodie was caught on camera early Monday morning after stealing a ten-and-a-half-foot tall inflatable reindeer from a front yard in southwest Miami-Dade.
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
bocaratonobserver.com
A Little Of NY In FL
Urbanspace’s iconic New York holiday market is taking place on Lincoln Road now through Feb. 15. This marks its first national expansion outside of The Big Apple. Urbanspace is the longest running market operator in New York. The event, which takes place along the mile-long pedestrian-only promenade features 100 local and out-of-state vendors selling their wares in the heart of Lincoln Road District — specifically at the intersection of Washington Avenue.
Click10.com
Get Your Basel On: It’s Miami Art Week
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s not just Basel anymore. It’s an entire week where movers and shakers in the art world converge on the Magic City for Miami Art Week. We’re at the center of all things art starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4. And when we say there’s plenty to do, we’re not kidding.
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
cbs12.com
Winning lottery ticket sold in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix: where shopping could win you big bucks!. A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Publix on1160 W Palmetto Park Road. The prize was worth $64,847.14 and there were three winners all from the South Florida area.
Click10.com
7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival: Open Call for Auditions
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach and the Rhythm Foundation is inviting young musicians to audition for the 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival. “This is a showcase of the most talented young people, not only in Miami Beach but throughout Miami-Dade County,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “We are amazed yearly by the level of performers that we discover at the Youth Music Festival.”
Parkland Farmers’ Market Returns on Dec. 4 with Over 90 Vendors
Parkland Farmers’ Market returns on Sunday, December 4, with several crafters in attendance. Since 2006, the Parkland Farmers’ Market has been an event residents look forward to where vendors offer everything from organic and conventional fruits and vegetables, baked goods, specialty and gourmet foods, to specialty spices and sauces.
$1M in stolen diamonds for celebrity video scam recovered in Miami
MIAMI -- Nearly $1 million in diamonds, stolen in 2017 as part of an elaborate scheme in which notorious conman James Sabatino pretended to be a music executive representing Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, were recently recovered by the FBI in Miami.Sabatino, 46, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at the highest security prison in the country for stealing more than $10 million in jewels and other items, including the Timberlake-Biel jewels. What made Sabatino's crimes even more remarkable is that he committed them from his jail cell at the Federal Detention Center in Miami where he...
Click10.com
Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month
Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
