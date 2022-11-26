Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
Southern focused on taking down Jackson State in SWAC Championship Game
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern prepares for the program’s eighth SWAC championship game, and it will be their third time against Jackson State. Although they are 17.5 point underdogs, history is on the Jags’ side. The two schools met in the first conference title game back in...
brproud.com
Tickets on sale for SWAC title game matchup between Southern and Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks ahead of rematch against Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, we heard from SU head coach Eric Dooley and Tigers head coach Deion Sanders. The Jaguars and Tigers are set to tangle at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., Dooley is going...
brproud.com
No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball remains undefeated
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
brproud.com
Trio of LSU football players bring gift baskets and smiles to OLOL Children’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU football team has brought a smile to many fans in 2022. Three members of the football team brought their smiles to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Jacquelin Roy, Harold Perkins, and Major Burns paid a special visit...
brproud.com
LSU in danger of letdown game vs Georgia??
LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he’s not worried about the motivation for his team to play well in an SEC Championship Game that won’t help their College Football Playoff chances. Also of concern — oddsmakers made Georgia a heavy favorite in the game vs LSU. Hear...
Prep Football reaches LHSAA Semi-Finals: Seven area teams with chance at the Dome
High School Football has reached the semi-finals, and here in the Acadiana area there are seven teams hoping to play for a state championship in the Superdome in New Orleans. In Division 1 Select, Carencro host Brother Martin In Division 2 Select, Three teams from the area are in this brackets’ semi-final. A rematch of […]
brproud.com
LSU edges Wofford 78-75 in a dramatic return to the PMAC
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat the Wofford Terriers, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Terriers (4-3) had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer...
brproud.com
LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
brproud.com
Visitation service for Louisiana’s former first gentleman Raymond “Coach” Blanco
LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — At UL, the community has come out to pay their respects to Louisiana’s former first gentleman and UL former administrator Raymond “Coach” Blanco. “Coach” Blanco was loved and admired by everyone he impacted. A week after his passing, a prayer service, visitation,...
nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: Easy Does It in New Orleans
With its colorful festivals, two major pro sports teams and lots of crime and corruption, New Orleans feels like a larger market than No. 50 to the newsgatherers toiling in the region. There’s never a shortage of big-time happenings. A peek at the calendar reveals the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras beginning February 21 and Jazz Fest in late April.
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes, large hail possible Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans metro: See timing
Severe storms are expected to roll through Southeast Louisiana on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding, forecasters said. All of metro New Orleans, including the North Shore, is at risk for severe weather, with the greatest threat north of the Interstate 10/Interstate 12 corridor.
Acadiana Table
Roast Beef Po’boy
Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
NOLA.com
What’s in a name? To New Orleans' Walter L. Cohen High School alumni, everything.
Terrilyn Sterling-Frazier remembers walking the four blocks to Walter L. Cohen High School in Uptown every day, a school she had wanted to attend since she saw the Green Hornet majorettes marching in a Carnival parade in 1967. There were Cohen students on every block along the way. In a...
Comments / 1