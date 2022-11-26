10 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Golinda (Golinda, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured ten people. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 77 and Levi Parkway, north of Golinda, on Thursday evening.
Authorities said ten people were taken to the hospital.
According to DPS, a Kia minivan was traveling northeast on Levi Parkway that failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the left side of a Volkswagen Jetta. The Volkswagen rolled onto its side after the collision.
Three occupants in the Kia and seven in Jetta, including three adults and four children, were taken to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for treatment.
No further details regarding the crash are currently available.
The crash is being investigated.
November 26, 2022
Source: KXXV
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0