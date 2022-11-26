10 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Golinda (Golinda, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured ten people. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 77 and Levi Parkway, north of Golinda, on Thursday evening.

Authorities said ten people were taken to the hospital.

According to DPS, a Kia minivan was traveling northeast on Levi Parkway that failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the left side of a Volkswagen Jetta. The Volkswagen rolled onto its side after the collision.

Three occupants in the Kia and seven in Jetta, including three adults and four children, were taken to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for treatment.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

November 26, 2022

Source: KXXV

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™