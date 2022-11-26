ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9CQ4_0jOPYE6700
Photo byNationwide Report

Authorities reported a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way on Friday night in Spring.

According to the officials, the deceased victim was the driver of a vehicle involved in the accident.

The driver is yet to be identified by the police.

North and southbound lanes are shut down by emergency crews. Area drivers are asked to avoid the route and find an alternative one.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

November 26, 2022

Source: Click2houston

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

31-Year-Old Woman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Liberty County (Liberty County, TX)

Officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place on Monday at around 11 PM east of Devers on US 90. The incident involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 31-year-old Houston woman. She was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes when a 2018 Ford van driven by 28-year-old Eli Joseph Mendoza (who was travelling in the correct direction in the westbound lane) struck the woman’s vehicle.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

SONIC DAMAGED BY VEHICLE FIRE

Just before 2 pm, Porter Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at the Sonic on FM 1314 near SH 99. It was reported under the canopy. An MCHD Medic Unit was first on the scene and reported a pickup fully involved and parts of the …. Original Article:...
PORTER, TX
Classic Rock Q107

This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn’t just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it’s stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it’s all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

It’s got a car turner: PHOTOS: $5.5M River Oaks new construction is easy on the eye and your vehicles

HOUSTON – There’s so much new and clean and fresh about a newly-constructed home on the market for $5.5 million in River Oaks. Located in the St. John’s section of the coveted area, the new home by Fifty Seventh & 7th, the Signature Division of Carnegie Homes, features tons of marble, soaring wood elements and clean lines and colors that move cohesively – but not boringly – throughout the estate.
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Fatality Crash Closes Kuykendahl Near London Way

One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and London Way. Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Kuykendahl Road are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene. No further details are available. —————— Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy