1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

Authorities reported a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way on Friday night in Spring.

According to the officials, the deceased victim was the driver of a vehicle involved in the accident.

The driver is yet to be identified by the police.

North and southbound lanes are shut down by emergency crews. Area drivers are asked to avoid the route and find an alternative one.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

November 26, 2022

Source: Click2houston

