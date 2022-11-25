ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
travelawaits.com

A New Sandals Resort Is Opening In The Caribbean Next Spring — Here’s Where

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Reservations can now be made for Sandals resort in Jamaica. The long-wished-for return of Sandals Dunn’s River is May 24, 2023. The opening marks the introduction of this adults-only resort in the all-inclusive company.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Interlaken 2022

A slice of heaven in the Swiss Alps, Interlaken offers the perfect platform from which to explore Central Switzerland’s captivating alpine scenery. Translating to ‘between the lakes’, the name ‘Interlaken’ derived from the emerald-green lakes that flank the town, ‘Brienz’ and ‘Thun’.
Hotels Magazine

Eden Hotels has greater ambitions

Amsterdam-based Eden Hotels has a new capital investment plan as well as a new parent company in Zien Group to help accelerate growth ambitions, which includes new brands. Current Eden Hotels CEO Billy Skelli-Cohen, appointed CEO of Eden Hotels in May 2022 with a mandate to build a robust platform for growth and development, will lead Zien Group, which will be based in Amsterdam with offices in London.
mansionglobal.com

A Thai Island Villa Has a Rooftop Pool to Catch Views of the Ocean and Rainforest

Price: 181.35 million Thai baht (US$5 million) This modern villa on the Thai island of Koh Samui has a rooftop infinity pool and an open-air dining pavilion with unobstructed 360-degree views of water and beach—and an enormous 40-foot golden Buddha in the distance. The five-bedroom villa is “located in...
hotelnewsme.com

MEHDI ZAANOUN NEW GM FOUR SEASONS RESORT & RESIDENCES PEARL-QATAR

Mehdi Zaanoun has always loved hotels and resorts, and now, as General Manager of Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, he is bringing that service-oriented lifestyle to a unique residential setting. This dynamic beachfront address offers a new level of resort-style luxury living in one of Doha’s most prestigious locations.
drifttravel.com

Couples Guide to a Vacation in Spain

“It took me an hour to get to know you and a day to fall in love. But it will take me a whole lifetime to forget you,” according to a familiar Spanish saying. Whether planning a honeymoon in Spain or deepening the bond with your longtime paramour, you’ll likely come away with feelings that run as deep for the country.

