Money

The Latest Inflation Numbers Are Good News for Mortgage Rates

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Hope for relief from rapidly rising mortgage rates was revived this week when October inflation numbers came in lower than expected. Consumer prices continued to increase last month but at a slower pace than at any...
Forbes Advisor

Forecast For HELOC Rates In 2023

If you’ve built up a good amount of home equity over the past few years, a home equity line of credit (HELOC) may be a good option if you want to finance a home renovation, consolidate debt or if you need funds for other substantial costs, such as college tuition or a medical procedure.
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Australia retail sales suffer first fall of 2022 as inflation bites

SYDNEY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales suffered their first fall of 2022 in October as rising prices and higher interest rates finally seemed to have an impact on spending, a surprisingly soft result that suggests tighter policy is working as intended. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
Fortune

Bank of America sees inflation falling to this number by the end of next year—but it’ll take a recession to get there

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley College on Oct. 14, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. Inflation has been a thorn in the side of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration for more than a year, but Bank of America’s chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen says the worst of the price hikes are over.
Markets Insider

Markets in 2023 will face 'extreme volatility' as the economy navigates 1940s-style boom-bust inflation cycle, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

Next year will see extreme volatility as the economy grapples with the boom-bust inflation cycle, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. He said economic dynamics are more akin to the 1940s versus the 1970s. The boom-bust cycle could mean weak earnings ahead for companies. Investors should be prepared for "extreme volatility"...

