Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Proposed Oklahoma bill looks to lower age to legally carry firearms

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms from 21 to 18. State Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1001 for the 2023 legislative session. The bill would amend the requirements to carry firearms as long as they are a lawful permanent resident of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma

Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents

TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Vehicle hit by train in Verdigris, authorities say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County authorities say a vehicle was hit by a train in Verdigris on Sunday. The crash happened near OK-66 and South 4110 Road around 5 p.m. The Verdigris Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
KLAW 101

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK

