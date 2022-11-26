Read full article on original website
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Tulsa Man Arrested In Arizona For Transporting Drugs, Deputies Say
A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after deputies found dozens of pounds of meth and fentanyl on him. Yavapai County deputies said 33-year-old Ryan Ellman started acting nervous during a traffic stop and their K-9 alerted deputies to the drugs. They searched his trunk and found 53 pounds of...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona after firearms, large amount of illegal drugs found in car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man has been arrested in Arizona after deputies found 3 firearms, 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of fentanyl pills and 5 kilograms of cocaine inside of his car during a traffic stop. On Nov. 22, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled over...
KTUL
Kay County Sheriff's Office arrest man wanted in relation to murder case in Minnesota
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man from Minnesota that was wanted for an alleged homicide was apprehended by the Kay County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) on Thursday. On Nov. 24, OHP asked KCSO for their assistance in locating and arresting Aaron Le, a...
KOCO
Police identify victim shot, killed at Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released the name of the victim shot and killed last week at a northwest Oklahoma City intersection. Around 2:35 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Street, near Meridian Avenue. When officers arrived, a news release says they found a 31-year-old man lying outside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
KOCO
Proposed Oklahoma bill looks to lower age to legally carry firearms
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to lower the age to legally carry firearms from 21 to 18. State Rep. Jim Olsen authored House Bill 1001 for the 2023 legislative session. The bill would amend the requirements to carry firearms as long as they are a lawful permanent resident of Oklahoma.
Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma
Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
KTUL
OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
okcfox.com
OKCPD searching for 45-year-old man with warrant for assault
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police is seeking the public's help in locating a man who has a warrant out for his arrest. Police say 45-year-old Jose Paredes has a warrant for assault for an incident that took place back in October. If anyone knows his whereabouts, they...
KTUL
Man arrested for shooting, killing victim during road rage incident in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police have launched an investigation into a fatal drive by shooting that occurred on Friday. On Nov. 25, officers responded to a shooting involving a road rage incident near NW 10th and Meridian. Upon arrival, police say they found 31-year-old Devyn Hinkle lying...
Security guard kills alleged robber at dispensary
It was a terrifying Thanksgiving Day for employees at an Oklahoma City medical marijuana dispensary that was open for the holiday. An armed robber was shot and killed by a security guard Thursday morning, according to police.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Local Law Enforcement Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Holiday Weekend
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with several agencies to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Thanksgiving weekend. During the holiday season, there's a lot of people traveling whether it be visiting family and friends or shopping. With more people on the roadways, local agencies said they plan to make their presence known this weekend.
KTUL
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
KTUL
Vehicle hit by train in Verdigris, authorities say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rogers County authorities say a vehicle was hit by a train in Verdigris on Sunday. The crash happened near OK-66 and South 4110 Road around 5 p.m. The Verdigris Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
KTUL
16-year-old confesses to killing girl on Instagram and asked for help disposing the body
BENSALEM, PA. — Authorities in Pennsylvania are charging a 16-year-old as an adult after an alleged murder confession on Instagram. Joshua Cooper was taken into custody on Friday in Bensalem, a township northeast of Philadelphia. According to police, Cooper asked for help disposing of a body during a live...
KTUL
Teachers have free legal help for HB1775 violations with 'Freedom to Teach Fund'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A local organization is working to provide legal representation for educators afraid of losing their jobs. The "Freedom to Teach Fund" was launched on Giving Tuesday, and advocates are hoping for your donation. Oklahoma Appleseed is a public interest law center focused on fighting...
OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
KOCO
Nonprofit seeks to help Oklahoma teachers fight back against ‘political war’ in classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit is helping Oklahoma teachers fight back against what they said is a growing "political war" in the classroom. OK Appleseed has created a legal fund for teachers if they are accused of violating House Bill 1775, the state’s anti-critical race theory law. OK...
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
KTUL
Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Jake Flint unexpectedly dies hours after wedding at age 37
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jake Flint, an Oklahoma-born country artist, has unexpectedly died at age 37 as confirmed by his wife and longtime manager on social media. His death occurred unexpectedly, mere hours after his wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 26. Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, shared the...
