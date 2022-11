SPOKANE, Wash. – The No. 23 Gonzaga women's basketball team had four players score in double figures in a 62-43 win over Maine on Monday evening. Kaylynne Truong led the way with 15 points for GU and Brynna Maxwell was right behind her with 13. Yvonne Ejim and Eliza Hollingsworth both scored 10 points with Ejim grabbing a team-high eight rebounds. Calli Stokes also recorded a career-high seven rebounds for Gonzaga.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO