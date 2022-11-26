ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The North Dakota State men's basketball team lost 76-55 at New Mexico Saturday evening on the second day of the Lobo Classic. NDSU (1-6) trailed 32-25 at halftime, and the Lobos extended the margin to 10 points early in the second half. The Bison fought back to pull within six at 42-36 with just over 15 minutes left, but New Mexico responded with nine straight points to go up 51-36. Sophomore forwardAndrew Morgan paced NDSU with 22 points and eight rebounds. Boden Skunberg added 14 points and four assists for the Bison.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO