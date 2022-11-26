ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WLBT

3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One killed in stabbing at Vicksburg motel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a person was stabbed to death. Police responded to the Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms. Investigators said a possible suspect was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing

15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Two shot, killed on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man and a teenager were shot and killed. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28 near Clinton Boulevard and Magnolia Road. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said an officer responded to a call about an accident at the location. The officer discovered two […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Preparations underway as capital city hosts SWAC Championship

Preparations are already underway for Jackson to host the SWAC Championship. This will be Jackson State's third big game of the season, but it will also be the third big opportunity for the city to capitalize on the revenue that is being drawn in. JSU fan Kimberly Claiborne said she...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

3 arrested in shooting death of Mississippi 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

WAPT

WJTV 12

Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
JACKSON, MS
sarevelation.com

Water Water Everywhere but Not a Drop to Drink

For the past month, Jackson MS has been on a boil water notice due to the high turbidity in the water treatment plant. This has widely affected all those who live in Jackson, affecting others’ day-to-day lives. It was announced that the water pressure failure would happen eventually, leaving...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MyArkLaMiss

Man dies after being shot at Mississippi car wash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug-related. Yazoo County Coroner […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
VICKSBURG, MS

