WLBT
State ends talks to bring on operator for Jackson water system, official says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state has called off talks with a firm to manage Jackson’s water system, an official with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed on Monday. “While the selection process was started, it’s null and [was] never executed because the city of Jackson made their...
Jackson Free Press
BRAVO! Remodeling, Jesse Houston at Fine & Dandy, Two Sister's Closes and Rankin on the Move
BRAVO! Italian Restaurant & Bar will close from Aug. 28 through Sept. 25 for building repair and renovation. The restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244) will celebrate the coming renovations with a party called "The Closer" on Saturday, Aug. 12, that starts at 6 p.m. The Closer will feature...
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents say Richard’s Disposal is inconsistent with pick-up
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bags, boxes, old furniture, and trash cans were seen on the streets of homes in East Jackson Sunday as residents say that the trash hasn’t been picked up in days. “Trash is supposed to be picked up on Monday and Thursday. Regularly, that does not...
One killed in stabbing at Vicksburg motel
WAPT
Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts due to a shortage of officers. According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision was made at Wednesday's meeting with the Board of Alderman and the mayor. Vicksburg police Chief Penny Jones told the Board...
vicksburgnews.com
15-year-old Jamaron Williams reported as missing
15-year-old Jamaron Williams has been reported as missing in Vicksburg. Williams was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at 4114 North Washington Street. He was last seen riding a bike and wearing a black jacket, grey shirt, and black shorts. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please call...
Two shot, killed on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man and a teenager were shot and killed. The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28 near Clinton Boulevard and Magnolia Road. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said an officer responded to a call about an accident at the location. The officer discovered two […]
WAPT
Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
WAPT
Preparations underway as capital city hosts SWAC Championship
Preparations are already underway for Jackson to host the SWAC Championship. This will be Jackson State's third big game of the season, but it will also be the third big opportunity for the city to capitalize on the revenue that is being drawn in. JSU fan Kimberly Claiborne said she...
3 arrested in shooting death of Mississippi 12-year-old
WAPT
Man found stabbed to death at Vicksburg motel
WAPT
Jackson police investigate double homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed two teenagers. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday to Magnolia Road and Clinton Boulevard, where a shooting had taken place. Police officials said someone shot into a car, killing 19-year-old Omarion Walker and 17-year-old Quintarius...
WAPT
Jackson mother held toy drive Saturday in honor of her son's fight with cancer
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson mother held a toy drive Saturday to honor her son who died from a rare form of blood cancer. Lauren Robinson's son, Kentrick, died in 2016 at age 8 from lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer. She created the DJKW Foundation in his...
Jackson restaurants see surge of business for Black Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Black Friday ramped up the retail sector of Jackson’s economy, Jackson restaurants also hoped to cash in on some holiday crowds. For restaurants in Jackson, large crowds were expected and welcomed on Black Friday. “It should be an all-day event here at Saltine, one that we anticipate being very busy, […]
sarevelation.com
Water Water Everywhere but Not a Drop to Drink
For the past month, Jackson MS has been on a boil water notice due to the high turbidity in the water treatment plant. This has widely affected all those who live in Jackson, affecting others’ day-to-day lives. It was announced that the water pressure failure would happen eventually, leaving...
WLBT
What happened to Angela Shiers Barrentine? Family seeks answers in 2004 cold case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving celebrations are still bittersweet for a Vicksburg family, as they continue looking for answers about what happened to their loved one 18 years ago. Angela Shiers Barrentine was 27 years old when she was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day 2004. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old
Man dies after being shot at Mississippi car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug-related. Yazoo County Coroner […]
Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
