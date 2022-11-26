Read full article on original website
Disappointment in Tehran after World Cup loss to US
Iranians had been hoping for a repeat of their 1998 World Cup victory over the United States but their 1-0 defeat in Qatar on Tuesday plunged Tehran into disappointed silence as they exited the tournament. A US goal in the 38th minute however soon put a damper on hopes of a repeat of Iran's 1998 win.
Marconews.com
Sunday World Cup recap: Germany, Spain share point in Group E; Croatia eliminates Canada
Play in Groups E and F continued Sunday after an action-packed opening week at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One of the favorites in Group E — four-time men's World Cup champion Germany — dropped in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan on Wednesday. But the Germans were able to bounce back and snag a much-needed point against Spain to keep knockout round hopes alive.
