If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.

4 DAYS AGO