Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 51% off for Black Friday
If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.
Verizon is giving away $1,900 worth of free goodies for Black Friday
Free Samsung Galaxy Watch5, Buds2 Pro, and more!
notebookcheck.net
COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding
The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves
There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
notebookcheck.net
ZTE Axon 40 Ultra Aerospace Edition launches as a super-premium Android flagship with up to 18GB of RAM and a new ceramic build
ZTE has now followed through on its promise to launch a new Aerospace Edition for its Axon 40 Ultra, a flagship Android smartphone that achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 93% thanks to the under-display camera (UDC) camera technology in which the OEM has chosen to get behind as an early adopter for years now.
notebookcheck.net
Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel
International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Upgrade your home to Wi-Fi 6 with these Black Friday mesh savings
Leverage Black Friday deals as a great way to score some big savings on whole-home Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers.
Harbor Freight’s Cyber Monday Deals Are Damn Good
Robert BaconSave up to 37% at Harbor Freight this Cyber Monday. You’re guaranteed to find something you need on this list.
The Roku 4K Streaming Stick Price Is Slashed In Half For Black Friday
One of the best streaming devices on the market is now available at a low, low price.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 series is backed to launch as premium Android smartphones with "world-first" display specs
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Software. iQOO is a performance-based sub-brand of Vivo that often strives to stay ahead of its better-known competition with top-end display specs, especially in its flagships. Now, it claims to have gone even farther in pursuit of gaming smartphone supremacy in its e5late 2022 onslaught on the Android market.
notebookcheck.net
Schenker’s Vision 16 Pro shows that a lightweight laptop does not have to sacrifice performance, ports, or maintenance options
Notebook manufacturers keep creating slimmer and lighter laptops, but they often come with major limitations in terms of maintenance options and port selection. Many compact notebooks use soldered memory and Wi-Fi modules, and there are also many USB-C-only devices. Many manufacturers also followed Apple’s example in the multimedia segment (like Dell with the XPS 15 & 17), even though Apple already reintroduced some ports on their current MBP lineup.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO Find N2 will debut with dual Samsung E6 displays and Hasselblad cameras
OPPO hit various positive notes with the launch of its inaugural Find N, not the least of which is the pivot away from super-narrow form-factors when closed in its fast-emerging space. Now, the latest word is that its "N2" successor will improve on it in various important ways. The latest...
Wi-Fi should be fast in every room, make it so with mega 50% off savings on Nest Wifi from Google
Nest Wifi has plenty of speed for most people with strong coverage, easy setup and management, and the right price on a three-pack with this Black Friday deal.
notebookcheck.net
RedMagic 8 Pro details emerge with 165 W fast charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in tow
Concrete information about the RedMagic 8 Pro has emerged online, less than two weeks after RedMagic confirmed the device’s reliance on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Based on several early certification listings, the RedMagic 8 Pro will build on Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset with a few other stand-out features. The design of the RedMagic 8 Pro remains unknown at this stage, but the company is expected to reveal the device before the end of the year.
TechRadar
The Dyson V15 Detect+ just got another huge Black Friday price cut
We thought we'd seen all of Dyson's offers in this year's set of Black Friday deals, but no. The manufacturer has just dropped the price of its Dyson V15 Detect+ – which was already reduced to £559 – even further. The Dyson V15 Detect+ is now down...
Home Depot’s Amazing Ryobi Cyber Monday Deal Is Running Strong
But this may mark the end of a winning streak.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro reviewed: 200 MP sensor from Samsung compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro offers high-end features in many areas, but it is not a flagship smartphone. Nevertheless, the cameras are a strong selling point, especially the main camera, and so the smartphone attempts to give the camera elite a run for their money. We compare how the 200 MP sensor compares to the "old" 108 MP camera...
