Phone Arena

Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more

Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 51% off for Black Friday

If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.
notebookcheck.net

COI Uno5 Projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness will shortly begin crowdfunding

The COI Uno5 Projector will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The company makes the slightly unusual claim that it is the world’s first projector with 800 ANSI lumens brightness and certified pre-installed Netflix, meaning you do not need to download the app or connect a device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The gadget has a native 1080p resolution with support for 4K content and HDR10.
Digital Trends

Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves

There are a lot of excellent Black Friday deals floating around, but this deal from Walmart on the iPhone SE is probably one of the cheapest Apple deals we’ve seen so far. Granted, it’s for the iPhone SE 2020 version, and you have to go through Straighttalk to get it, but Walmart is giving it away for $99, down from the usual $149, which is excellent.
notebookcheck.net

Sharkoon RGB Wave debuts as an efficient ATX case with 3D wave design front panel

International supplier of PC components and peripherals Sharkoon Technologies has just unleashed a new ATX case. The Sharkoon RGB Wave features a front panel optimized for improved airflow thanks to a 3D wave design, four pre-installed fans (one in the back and three behind the front panel), as well as RGB lighting.
notebookcheck.net

iQOO 11 series is backed to launch as premium Android smartphones with "world-first" display specs

5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Software. iQOO is a performance-based sub-brand of Vivo that often strives to stay ahead of its better-known competition with top-end display specs, especially in its flagships. Now, it claims to have gone even farther in pursuit of gaming smartphone supremacy in its e5late 2022 onslaught on the Android market.
notebookcheck.net

Schenker’s Vision 16 Pro shows that a lightweight laptop does not have to sacrifice performance, ports, or maintenance options

Notebook manufacturers keep creating slimmer and lighter laptops, but they often come with major limitations in terms of maintenance options and port selection. Many compact notebooks use soldered memory and Wi-Fi modules, and there are also many USB-C-only devices. Many manufacturers also followed Apple’s example in the multimedia segment (like Dell with the XPS 15 & 17), even though Apple already reintroduced some ports on their current MBP lineup.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | OPPO Find N2 will debut with dual Samsung E6 displays and Hasselblad cameras

OPPO hit various positive notes with the launch of its inaugural Find N, not the least of which is the pivot away from super-narrow form-factors when closed in its fast-emerging space. Now, the latest word is that its "N2" successor will improve on it in various important ways. The latest...
notebookcheck.net

RedMagic 8 Pro details emerge with 165 W fast charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in tow

Concrete information about the RedMagic 8 Pro has emerged online, less than two weeks after RedMagic confirmed the device’s reliance on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Based on several early certification listings, the RedMagic 8 Pro will build on Qualcomm’s new flagship chipset with a few other stand-out features. The design of the RedMagic 8 Pro remains unknown at this stage, but the company is expected to reveal the device before the end of the year.
TechRadar

The Dyson V15 Detect+ just got another huge Black Friday price cut

We thought we'd seen all of Dyson's offers in this year's set of Black Friday deals, but no. The manufacturer has just dropped the price of its Dyson V15 Detect+ – which was already reduced to £559 – even further. The Dyson V15 Detect+ is now down...
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 12T Pro reviewed: 200 MP sensor from Samsung compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro offers high-end features in many areas, but it is not a flagship smartphone. Nevertheless, the cameras are a strong selling point, especially the main camera, and so the smartphone attempts to give the camera elite a run for their money. We compare how the 200 MP sensor compares to the "old" 108 MP camera...

