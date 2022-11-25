Triton's Ben Penny voted SBLive North Carolina Coach of the Week

Congratulations to Triton head coach Ben Penny, the winner of SBLive North Carolina's Coach of Week award as voted by North Carolina high school sports fans.

Penny received 37.50% of our state-wide vote after his team won its fourth consecutive game, including three playoff games to turn what was a 4-5 record into a deep run into the post-season.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivenc.

Here's a look at the other great coaches who were nominated for this this week's honor:

J.P. Price, Whiteville

Where to begin? The Wolfpack trailed Hertford County 24-7 with 3:35 left in the third quarter of their third-round 2-A state playoff game. But the energetic Price never lost his enthusiasm and kept urging his players to keep moving forward.

Whiteville made some adjustments and pulled out a 25-24 win. The Wolfpack have won 12 straight and are in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in 30 years.

Chris Powell, Draughn

The Wildcats, after winning the first conference championship in the program’s history, are now in the fourth round. It’s the deepest playoff run by a Burke County team in 10 years. In his fifth season at the helm, Powell has 31 wins, the most in program history. Draughn opened in 2008.

Richard Shuping, Rolesville

Shuping, in his first year at Rolesville, led his team back from the abyss Friday night. The Rams trailed rival Wake Forest 21-7 at halftime. But they bounced back in a big way in the second half, winning 42-28 and advancing to the fourth round.

Chad Grier, Providence Day

Grier is no stranger to coaching success in the NCISAA, with four state championships at Davidson Day. Now he has two more at Providence Day.

The Chargers ran all over city rival Charlotte Christian 55-13 in the Division I championship game, reversing a 38-37 defeat by the same team earlier in the season. The title is Providence Day’s second in a row.

Duran McLaurin, 71st

The Falcon are undefeated as McLaurin keep on winning. Their latest triumph is an impressive 40-8 rout of a good North Brunswick team. North Brunswick won 11 games this season but was no match for 71st.

Battle Holley, East Duplin

Winning is nothing new for the veteran coach. But Holley guided his team from a two-touchdown deficit to knock off Clinton 28-27 in a 2-A thriller. Now the Panthers get Price and Whiteville in the fourth round.