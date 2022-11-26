Read full article on original website
As BOA President, Green Vows to Build a St. Louis For All
"It is time to build, together, a city that works for everyone," Megan Green says at inauguration
St. Louis PPP Fraudster: 'One Cardinal Way Here We Come'
Prosecutors say Jeannine Buford spent $291K in CARES Act money on a BMW, Ballpark Village apartment
stlouiscnr.com
CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors
The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023. CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:. President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald. President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development.
‘PPP Party’: St. Louis woman accused in $291K pandemic loan fraud
A St. Louis woman is accused of fraud, money laundering, and other crimes while acquiring a $291,000 loan from a COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
KMOV
Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson
Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson. Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a...
Some outreach workers frustrated with St. Louis officials over housing for the homeless
In St. Louis, some outreach workers helping unhoused neighbors said they are frustrated with city officials, while officials said they are already doing more ahead of the launch of the city’s inclement weather operations plan in December.
Hartmann: Secrecy Is Alive and Well at Greater St. Louis Inc
New tax documents show the same old rejection of transparency
Kevin Johnson execution scheduled
The Missouri Supreme Court rejects a last-minute plea to stop Tuesday night’s planned execution of Kevin Johnson.
KMOV
Documents show STL CityWide illegally evicted a tenant, attorney says they refuse to give back apartment and possessions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homeless people sleeping in stairwells, car break-ins, and broken down elevators; all issues Art Loft residents have brought to News 4. Residents said there have been issues for the last year, but now, the court is getting involved after one tenant was wrongfully evicted. “We...
‘Final straw’: Tishaura Jones, Cori Bush respond to now-deleted Elon Musk tweet
Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently deleted a tweet he originally published last week referencing the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri. In recent days, the tweet was met with criticism from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Missouri U.S. Rep. Cori Bush.
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
St. Peters Amazon Workers Join Mass Global Walkout to 'Make Amazon Pay'
The worrkers joined thousands of others in 30 countries demanding better pay and safer work conditions
St. Louis Comes After Lawyer Who Accused Them of Sunshine Law Violations
The city calls Elad Gross' lawsuit "a publicity stunt," seeks $25K in damages
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in St. Louis, MO
St. Louis in Missouri is a bustling hub of culture and business that has continued to preserve its natural beauty and heritage. You can go anywhere in this city and always find something exciting to do with kids. With a population of 293,310 as of the 2021 census, it is...
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
Every challenge facing St. Louis flows through the crime problem
Former Federal Prosecutor Will Scharf had a Twitter thread go viral. In this thread, he discussed what he learned about crime, policing and how managing these two things impacts St. Louis.
To ‘Make Amazon Pay,’ St. Peters Fulfillment Center Workers Will Strike
Some employees plan to walk out Friday afternoon as part of a worldwide campaign
WATCH: Catholic Charities Christmas Concert
ST. LOUIS – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/ Several high profile Catholic […]
advantagenews.com
State announces adult education grants for LCCC
Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey has been awarded an Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant in the amount of nearly $65,000 from the office of Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White. The grant will help fund L&C’s Project Read, which offers adult education programs in basic reading, math, and English language skills.
