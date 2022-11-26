ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlouiscnr.com

CREW-ST. Louis Appoints 2023 Officers & Directors

The St. Louis chapter of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) announced its executive officers and board directors for 2023. CREW-St. Louis officers for 2023, including their respective companies, are:. President, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald. President-Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies Inc. Immediate Past President, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson

Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. Hancock & Kelley: Impending execution of Kevin Johnson. Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis in Missouri is a bustling hub of culture and business that has continued to preserve its natural beauty and heritage. You can go anywhere in this city and always find something exciting to do with kids. With a population of 293,310 as of the 2021 census, it is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

WATCH: Catholic Charities Christmas Concert

ST. LOUIS – To put you in the Christmas spirit, watch a special Christmas Concert to benefit the work of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of St. Louis featuring special guest, St. Louis native, his Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan. Donations can be made through the QR code on the stream or by visiting https://www.ccstl.org/get-involved/donate/ Several high profile Catholic […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

State announces adult education grants for LCCC

Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey has been awarded an Adult Volunteer Literacy Grant in the amount of nearly $65,000 from the office of Illinois Secretary of State/Illinois State Librarian Jesse White. The grant will help fund L&C’s Project Read, which offers adult education programs in basic reading, math, and English language skills.
GODFREY, IL

