Missouri State

Ceebla Cuud

Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away

A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ABC News

Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist

A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Live Action News

Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby

Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement

Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit where he […] The post Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says

Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Law & Crime

Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide

A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
MCLEAN, VA
WHAS11

Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY

