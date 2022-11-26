Read full article on original website
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
Flurry of Executions as Four Death Row Inmates to Be Killed in 48 Hours
Arizona, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma have scheduled executions for November 16 and 17.
Who is Kevin Johnson? Missouri Won't Let Daughter Attend Father's Execution
"My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he's been incarcerated," Corionsa "Khorry" Ramey said.
Florida suspected serial killer who confessed to 'get right with God' says 'no doubt' he choked victim in 1991
Florida serial killer suspect Michael Townson told investigators that he fatally choked Linda Little in 1991 and dumped her body in Georgia.
Names of eight Jeffery Epstein associates to be revealed following court order
Names of multiple "John Does" who have kept their identities under wraps in the aftermath of the court battle between an accuser of Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were ordered unsealed by a judge Friday.
ABC News
Former Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist
A former Playboy model, accused of murdering a 71-year-old psychiatrist who police said was helping pay her bills, has reached a plea deal, court records show. Kelsey Turner, 29, was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the April 2019 death of Thomas Burchard of Salinas, California, whom authorities said was paying Turner's rent on a Las Vegas apartment.
Texas executes man for killing pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son
While on death row, the inmate tried to argue the execution violated his religious freedom and was an indifference to his medical needs.
Judge to Decide if College Student Was Insane During Bizarre Killing That Ended in Face Chewing
A former college student who killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago at random and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital. Austin Harrouff, 25, has...
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Florida 'Killer Clown': Judge rejects defense's bid to release Sheila Keen-Warren pending murder trial
The trial for a Florida woman accused in the state’s infamous "Killer Clown" case from 1990 has been delayed yet again, but is nearing fruition more than 32 years later.
Nebraska man sentenced to death for killing Tinder date loses appeal after cutting throat at his own trial
A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Nebraska woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the...
YSL Member Receives Three Life Sentences After Being Named In RICO Case
The young member of Young Thug's YSL crew was convicted of multiple charges.
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Killer Sally’ McNeil Refused to Do One Thing During Her 25 Year Prison Sentence
Sally McNeil once explained what got her through 25 years in prison, which included avoiding one activity altogether.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement
Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit where he […] The post Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ohio man killed his neighbor because “he thought he was a Democrat,” family says
Man holding hidden gun in his hand. (Getty Images) A southwest Ohio man shot and killed his neighbor because he believed he was a Democrat, according to the victim's family. Austin Gene Combs was taken into custody by Butler County sheriff's deputies just before noon Monday after the shooting was reported in Okeana, and investigators found Anthony Lee King dead from multiple gunshot wounds, reported the Journal-News.
Failed execution details: Smith 'strapped to a gurney' for hours as courts weighed appeals
Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith believe he was strapped to the death chamber gurney at Holman Correctional Facility for four hours Thursday night as the state began preparing for his execution at 7:45 p.m., while Smith’s request for a stay was pending before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court. He...
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
