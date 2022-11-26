Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Senior LB Xavier Smith says he will not play in ECU’s bowl game
East Carolina will be without one of its most experienced players entering the bowl game. Fifth-year senior and veteran linebacker Xavier Smith shared on social media Tuesday that he will not play in the team’s postseason contest due to “circumstances I’ve been placed in beyond my control.”
ECU suffers disappointing loss at the hands of South Carolina State
East Carolina knew there would be growing pains under first-year head coach Michael Schwartz, and the Pirates experienced a big one in an extremely disappointing way in Tuesday night’s game against previously winless South Carolina State. A 17-point favorite against the 0-7 Bulldogs, ECU was outplayed throughout as the...
WITN
Sports Spotlight - New Bern’s Herring sets school record for touchdowns in a game in state playoffs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football regional championships are Friday and for the second time in the last three seasons New Bern will play for a spot in the state finals. In large part to a special senior running back, Aronne Herring. We feature him in this week’s...
Rutgers DE Shawn Collins to enter transfer portal
Rutgers defensive end Shawn Collins has played his final down as a Scarlet Knight. A graudate of Montclair High School in Montclair, N.J., Collins is entering the transfer portal. The move comes after spending three seasons at Rutgers. This past season was Collins’ first one on the field at the college level. He played in six games as a backup defensive end. The season was highlighted with a fumble recovery early in game No.11 against Penn State. He finished the season with six tackles and was beginning to see more playing time as the season wore on.
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers
Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
Scarlet Nation Podcast: Rutgers Recruiting Special
There's a lot going on in the world of recruiting. With the transfer portal heating up this week, the Scarlet Nation Podcast will be your guide to the roster changes that could be coming down the pike. Listen below or on your favorite podcast app!
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
WITN
Male shot to death in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are investigating after a person was shot several times around 4:45 p.m. Captain Brandon Turner tells WITN’s Justin Lundy it happened at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadiem Dr. Officials say the victim died on the way to ECU Health Medical Center....
newbernnow.com
Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert
By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
WITN
Kinston Mayor and police chief react to string of weekend shootings
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Frustration is one of many feelings throughout Kinston, in the wake of three shootings that happened this past weekend. The first shooting happened Saturday night at 800 Herbert Drive, where police arrested and charged 40-year-old Christopher Gordon with attempted murder after police say he shot a woman.
wcti12.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Greenville Mall Shooting
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police said the man suspected of shooting two people after an altercation at the Greenville Mall on Friday was taken into custody this evening, Monday, November 28. De'quazious Isaiah Pollard, 19, has been charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and Going Armed...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at North Carolina mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police were on the scene after two men were shot Friday inside Greenville Mall. Greenville Police officials said they received a call at about 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary information indicated there was […]
WITN
UPDATE: Troopers identify body pulled from Neuse River, search continues for second person
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol has identified the body of a woman pulled from the Neuse River along with a car on Monday. Sgt. Heather Johnson tells WITN that the body of Shenethia Daniels, 40, of Greenville was recovered. Troopers responded on Monday to the Spring Garden...
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
WITN
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
Suspect arrested in Ga., charged with murder in Kinston shooting death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Sunday. On Monday, Taquan Darden, 18, was arrested by deputies with the Jones County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for Darden’s arrest was issued by Kinston police on Sunday. Darden will remain in the […]
Greenville Mall reopens, victims identified, search for suspect continues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. More details on the shooting have also been released by Greenville Police. Officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. Friday of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
Kinston man charged with attempted murder of woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday. Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and assault on a female. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no […]
247Sports
62K+
Followers
401K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0