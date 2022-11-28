Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals 2022: big screen, ultrawide, or 4K it's all here

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

Cyber Monday is now upon us. The current gaming monitor deals are all still matching what was left over from Black Friday, but we're also expecting more deals, and a few returning ones.

There are retailers who will hold back products specifically so they can resurrect deals that might have gone off the boil on Black Friday proper. So, rest assured there'll be new gaming monitor deals popping up even now that Black Friday weekend has given way to Cyber Monday week.

The good news is that we're already seeing high refresh rate gaming screens discounted down to impressive levels, and we're not talking about doddy TN panels either. And if you want a quick rundown of what to look for in a Black Friday gaming monitor deal , we've got you covered.

The long and short of it, however, is that we're recommending aiming for a 1440p panel with at least a 144Hz refresh rate as the best gaming monitor target. Though, if you're not sure your GPU can cope at that res there are still some excellent 1080p screens around with high refresh rates and low prices.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all the way through.

Below is a constantly curated list of the best gaming monitor deals we've spotted over Black Friday as we head on towards Cyber Monday and beyond. And when we're not at it, our sleepless deal bots are always scouting for us.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals in the US

Viotek GFI24CBA | 24-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | $107.99 at Newegg

While this gaming monitor isn't technically a "deal" Viotek's panels have been getting decent reviews, and a touch over $100 for an IPS 144Hz 1080p screen is pretty sweet. At 24-inches across that might seem a little small given today's super-sized panels, but for an entry level gaming screen it's a bargain. View Deal

Acer PG241Y | 24-inch | 1080p | VA | 165Hz | $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Normally retailing for around $150, this is the cheapest we've seen the Acer, and one of the cheapest high refresh rate gaming monitors you'll find this Black Friday. As an entry-level 1080p screen this is an excellent price. View Deal

Dell G2722HS | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $279.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $130)

I love a Dell panel, they pretty much always look fantastic out of the box, and this gaming focused screen ticks all the boxes. Most especially that combo of 1ms IPS and 165Hz refresh rate. Banging. It's also never been cheaper to bag this 27-inch 1080p gamer. View Deal

Dell S3222HG | 32-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $100)

Here's an affordable curved gaming monitor that's attractive for more than its good value. It's got a high refresh rate of 165Hz, and at 32-inches it's nice and big too. At 1080p, it's hardly on the cutting edge, but if you've got an older GPU and haven't made the leap to 1440p or 4K gaming, then this might be the screen for you. View Deal

LG Ultragear 32GN650-B | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $399.99 $241.99 at Amazon (save $158)

This big screen LG gaming monitor has never been cheaper than it is right now, and it's a great price for a genuine known-brand 1440p display. Yes, it's VA not IPS, but it will still deliver great colors and sports a high refresh rate alongside its AMD FreeSync tech. View Deal

Gigabyte G32QC | 32-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $369.99 $259.99 (save $110) at Newegg

I'm a big fan of Gigabyte's pared back approach to gaming monitors. Simple, speedy, and nice quality panels. I use two similar Gigabyte models myself at home. View Deal

Acer Nitro XZ342CK | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | VA | 144Hz | $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $100)

4K gaming monitors aren't necessarily super expensive anymore, but the GPUs that will really allow you to game in 4K at acceptable frame rates still are. For our money, if you want something more expansive than a 1440p panel you need an ultrawide. This VA panel from Acer has the ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio and a high refresh rate to boot. It's also never been cheaper than today. View Deal

Dell S3422DWG | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | VA | 144Hz | $499.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $120)

Another quality ultrawide gaming monitor from Dell, it's a little pricier than the Acer, but it comes with less of a curve if that's an issue for you. The 1800R curve is a lot less aggressive and fits perfectly that 34-inch expanse. View Deal

Acer Nitro XV273K | 27-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $499.99 $379.99 at Newegg (save $120 )

A couple of years ago when the Acer Nitro XV273K launched, it was a $899 monitor. It currently has an MSRP of $499. But it's now yours for just $379.99. For a proper 4K, 144Hz, IPS gaming panel. It's also good for 1ms response and 400 nits of brightness. So, maybe the question is, can you afford not to go 4K...? View Deal

LG 32GP850-B | 32-inch | 1440p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | $599.99 $396.99 at Amazon (save $203)

LG is the originator of the IPS panel technology and its 1ms response is about as fast as you're going to see this sort of screen get. And with a potential 180Hz overclock available on this big screen, 1440p display, the LG Ultragear has a lot to offer for the money, and it's only ever been cheaper than this once before. View Deal

Acer Nitro XV322QK | 32-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

Obviously, $600 is still a lot of money, but the beauty of spending big on a gaming monitor is that it will likely still be a great screen long after you've moved on from your current gaming PC. And this big screen 4K IPS panel is no exception, with a 1ms response, and the all-important high 144Hz refresh rate. It's not a bargain, but it's a very good price for a big boi screen. View Deal

Aorus FO48U | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $769.99 at Amazon (save $730)

If you're looking to go big, check out this Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K 120Hz gaming monitor. Now that a larger model has been announced, this one got another price cut. Indeed, it's been cut even further from $899. Plus it's an OLED, ie. a peak gaming monitor . View Deal

HP X32 | 31.5-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz | $389.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $160)

This is an absolute banger of a monitor deal. I struggle to believe you're going to find an IPS screen with the same size, such a high resolution, and such a high refresh rate for less than the $230 Best Buy is asking. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 Series | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 144Hz | $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $70)

This monitor has never been cheaper than this, and delivers a lot of bang for your buck, too. You're getting a quality Samsung panel with a 1440p native res and a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support. There's nothing not to like. View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | 165Hz (OC) | $469.99 $383 at Amazon (save $86)

This is an old monitor now, having launched in 2017, but it's still an outstanding full G-Sync IPS gaming monitor. It was cheaper over Black Friday, but it's still worth a look now as one of our faves. View Deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 34-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $549.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $150)

Confusingly, there are at least two other G5 models. But we think this is the one you want. It's a 21:9, 34-inch ultra-wide bad boy with 165Hz refresh and 1ms response. It's not a fancy HDR model with a mini-LED backlight. But at this price point, that's pretty much a given. View Deal

Acer Nitro XF243Y | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $219.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $90)

The Acer Nitro is a budget IPS screen with genuine gaming credentials. It's got a super low response time at 0.5ms and a 165Hz refresh rate. It may only be a 24-inch panel, but there's a lot to like about this bargainous display. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming TV deals in the US

Hisense ULED U6 Series | 50-inch | 4K | Quantum Dot | 60Hz | $529.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $230)

This is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy... that you actually might buy. At 50-inches that's a lot of 4K real estate, and the Quantum Dot filter on the screen delivers great colors, but it must be noted that if you're aiming to use this for gaming it's limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. Don't listen to the claims of a 240 Motion Rate. It's not the same as a 240Hz refresh. View Deal

Samsung Q60A QLED | 32-inch | 4K | QLED | 60Hz | $499.99 $399.99 at Samsung (save $100)

This QLED TV makes for an excellent second screen for streaming and playing some games at 4K/60FPS. The picture quality also makes it a good TV for an office or bedroom. Yeah, it's a bummer it doesn't support 120Hz at 4K, but it's not too big of a loss if you don't have the hardware to reach those heights. View Deal

LG OLED A2 | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 60Hz | $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (save $730)

This is a great price for a 4K OLED TV, and at 48 inches it's still viable as a very large PC monitor. A word of caution, though: It's limited to 60Hz, so if you've just got yourself a nice GPU and want to push games as far as you can, this will be a limiting factor. View Deal

LG B2 OLED (OLED55B2PUA) | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,599.99 $996.99 at Walmart (save $603)

A fantastic OLED offering for gamers, with deep blacks, HDMI 2.1, and all the VRR options you could handle. This one offers low input lag and is topped off with a nifty 120Hz refresh rate. Sure, there are higher refresh rate monitors but, a 55-inch gaming OLED TV sounds pretty great as a giant second monitor for that price. View Deal

LG UQ75 | 86-inch | 4K | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

While the UQ75 isn't particularly gaming focused, an 86-inch beast that's under $1,000 is a solid deal. The huge size means you won't be replacing your PC monitor, but if you're looking for a living room TV that you can also stream games to (or use with a living room PC) then this is worth a look, especially with the 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

LG C2 OLED (OLED42C2PUA) | 42-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $996.99 at Walmart (save $503)

Only the best gaming TV on the planet with a $503 saving right now. Oof. Yeah, this is the real LG OLED deal, and at the 42-inch scale actually makes for an amazing gaming monitor. The HDMI 2.1 makes 4K at 120Hz a reality on PC, and the lightning-fast response of OLED panels makes it glorious for gaming. Yum. View Deal

LG C2 OLED (OLED48C2PUA) | 48-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | $1,596.99 $1,046.99 at Walmart (save $550)

Just a bigger version of the best gaming TV around, with a similarly chonky discount. And actually, that means you're getting a 48-inch for just another $50. I don't have to tell you about how lovely OLED screens are, but I'm going to anyways. The colors are stunning and the speed of motion and pixel response are outstanding. With HDMI 2.1 you can jam a PC into it and see 4K resolutions at 120Hz write large. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals in the UK

AOC 24G2SPAE/BK | 24-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | £179.99 £144.95 at Overclockers (save £35.04)

For £5 less you can grab a very similar VA screen, but I'd happily pay that to get a 165Hz IPS panel instead. And with a 1ms response time, this 24-inch screen makes for a fantastic entry level gaming monitor. View Deal

Lenovo G27Q-20 | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | FreeSync Premium and G-Sync Compatible | £359.99 £199.98 at Ebuyer (save £160.01)

Heralded as a decent buy for the price, this monitor just got a whole cheaper. That means it's much more than a decent buy, it's a downright bargain. At little more than some 1080p screens, you can score a 1440p IPS with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's quick, supports AMD FreeSync Premium, and works with Nvidia G-Sync. Damn. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ1BR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | £389.99 £258.98 at Scan (save £131.01)

For a 32-inch panel, this is a great offer. You're right in the sweet spot of 1440p and 165Hz with this monitor, and its 1ms response time means you'll feel all the benefits of its speedy screen. The one downside, if you can call it that, is that this is a VA panel, rather than an IPS. Though VAs can still hold their own, and offer great viewing angles. View Deal

LG 27GN800-B | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | £519.97 £284.97 at Laptops Direct (save £114)

Given the name, Laptops Direct is probably not your first port of call for monitor deals, but this 27-inch LG is a great price right now. Even if the 'saving' looks a trifle generous compared to the level it's been retailing for... But with a 144Hz refresh rate, a genuine LG IPS panel, and a 1ms response time, this will make for a great gaming monitor. View Deal

LG Ultragear 34GP950 | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440p | IPS | 180Hz (OC) | £1,196.98 £699.97 at Laptops Direct (save £497.01)

LG is the originator of the IPS panel technology and its 1ms response is about as fast as you're going to see this sort of screen get. And with a potential 180Hz overclock available on this beautifully curved monitor, the LG Ultragear has a lot to offer for the money, and it's only ever been cheaper than this once before. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming TV deals in the UK

Hisense 55U7HQTUK | 55-inch | 4K | ULED | 120Hz | £849 £549 at Currys (save £300)

A gaming-ready 4K TV for under £600 isn't bad at all, especially at this size. This one comes with a 120Hz refresh for smooth gaming, some wide viewing angles, and HDR10+ for great colour. You even benefit from Game Mode Pro with FreeSync and ALLM (auto game mode). View Deal

Sony Bravia XR55A80JU | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | £1,399 £999 at Electric Shop (save £400)

4K 120Hz gaming is within reach here, and with a hefty discount to boot. There are even two HDMI ports that support it, so you can have a couple of things plugged in at once to switch between them easier. You get the benefit here of wide viewing angles, and OLED which means deep blacks. Of course, it's a smart TV, too. View Deal

Samsung S95B (QE55S95B) | 55-inch | 4K | QD-OLED | 120Hz | £1,199 with soundbar at AO (save £225)

This is the TV deal that our Jacob has swooped in on this year. It's Samsung's absolutely stunning new OLED panel, which is not only delivering inky blacks but stunning colours too, thanks to Quantum Dot technology. It's great for gaming for both its picture quality and 120Hz refresh rate with VRR. While the TV is not necessarily the cheapest right now, at only £100 less than Samsung's own site, AO is offering a free soundbar with this purchase. So if you're in the market for both of those, it's worth a look. View Deal

LG CS (OLED55CS6LA) | 55-inch | 4K | OLED | 120Hz | £1,499 £939 at AO (save £560)

LG's CS is a slightly pared back version of its C2 model screen, yet it's not quite as pared back as the B2 (which it's usually cheaper/the same price as). It's kind of a sleeper model. It still supports a lot of what we want in a high-end OLED, however, with 120Hz refresh and VRR—no doubt it looks gorgeous in action. So if you want to save a little money on an OLED, the CS is the way to go. View Deal

There's something to be said about being able to sit on your couch with a wireless controller and playing your favorite computer games on a massive TV.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.