ROSEMONT, Ill. – Illinois' Ron Guenther is this year's recipient of the Big Ten's Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award, while Indiana's Nate Sudfeld is the Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award honoree, the conference announced Monday. These awards recognize Big Ten football students who have achieved success in the areas of leadership and humanitarianism following their academic and athletic careers at a Big Ten university.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO