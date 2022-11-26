ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Uses Balanced Attack To Down Fisk 71-55

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (2-5, 0-0 SWAC) wrapped up three games in six days and used balanced scoring as they outpaced NAIA member Fisk (1-5, 0-0 GCAC) by a 71-55 score in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Monday, November 28. Sophomore forward Austin Harvell (Athens,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Heads to Ole Miss For Battle With SEC Foe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-5, 0-0 SWAC) women's basketball heads to Southeastern Conference (SEC) foe Mississippi (5-1, 0-0) as they continue their non-conference slate on Tuesday, November 29. Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi. The Bulldogs enter the game having dropped a 57-36 decision...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Tim Coleman Is Gold For James Clemens Football Team- Long Snapper Is Nationally Ranked

MADISON- For any football team no matter the level of play having a competent long snapper is like having a bank of gold. For the James Clemens Jets, their golden nugget comes in the form of 6-foot, 240-pound Tim Coleman who has established his spot on the squad as starting center and long snapper only having taken up the specializes talent as a long snapper mere months ago.
MADISON, AL
WHNT News 19

Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat

The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru

Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Potential for severe storms on Tuesday

It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022

Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
BENTON, KY
The Cullman Tribune

Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours

ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours!  Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins.  Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
ATTALLA, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting

HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Pet Care Non-Profit Seeking Donations This Giving …. One pet care nonprofit...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!

HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Really tacky: Lab discovery leads UAH researchers to electricity generator

HUNTSVILLE – A bit of laboratory serendipity led University of Alabama in Huntsville researchers to a simple mechanical way to generate electricity to operate electronic devices. Triboelectric nanogenerators use multiple layers of different materials to generate electricity. While testing a triboelectric nanogenerator in the adaptive structures laboratory of Dr....
HUNTSVILLE, AL

