4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Men's Basketball Uses Balanced Attack To Down Fisk 71-55
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (2-5, 0-0 SWAC) wrapped up three games in six days and used balanced scoring as they outpaced NAIA member Fisk (1-5, 0-0 GCAC) by a 71-55 score in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game on Monday, November 28. Sophomore forward Austin Harvell (Athens,...
aamusports.com
The Battle of the Bulldogs Continues As Alabama A&M Faces Fisk For First Time In Program History
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (1-5, 0-0 SWAC) men's basketball will continue the Battle of the Bulldogs as they host Fisk (1-4, 0-0 GCAC) in the first meeting between the programs on Monday, November 28. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. at the Event Center. It will be the...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Heads to Ole Miss For Battle With SEC Foe
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (0-5, 0-0 SWAC) women's basketball heads to Southeastern Conference (SEC) foe Mississippi (5-1, 0-0) as they continue their non-conference slate on Tuesday, November 29. Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi. The Bulldogs enter the game having dropped a 57-36 decision...
themadisonrecord.com
Tim Coleman Is Gold For James Clemens Football Team- Long Snapper Is Nationally Ranked
MADISON- For any football team no matter the level of play having a competent long snapper is like having a bank of gold. For the James Clemens Jets, their golden nugget comes in the form of 6-foot, 240-pound Tim Coleman who has established his spot on the squad as starting center and long snapper only having taken up the specializes talent as a long snapper mere months ago.
weisradio.com
Four Spring Garden girls reach double figures in Hazel Green Ball N Prep basketball win
HAZEL GREEN – Spring Garden had four players reach double figures in a 64-24 girls basketball victory over Miller Academy of St. Louis in the Hazel Green Ball N Prep tournament on Saturday. Ace Austin led the Lady Panthers (4-0) with 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds, six steals...
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Nov. 27 for area teams. Each team’s overall record is listed.
Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Credit and Wealth Tour in Huntsville
The Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce will host the Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce's Credit and Wealth Tour on November 29.
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools cancel after-school plans Tuesday due to severe weather threat
The threat of severe weather is causing some schools to alter plans Tuesday. Here's the current list of impacted school districts:. Calhoun Community College will switch all evening classes to remote learning. Huntsville City Schools canceled all after-school activities Tuesday. Extended-day, athletics, extracurricular activities and on-campus events will not occur...
Orion Amphitheater’s big 2022 numbers, 2023 changes, proposed Birmingham amphitheater impact
During The Black Keys’ late-August concert at Orion Amphitheater, it started raining. “Raining to the point where no logical person stands in the rain. It wasn’t just like a drizzle,” recalls Ben Lovett. In addition to being a Grammy-winning musician with his own band, folk-pop combo...
Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru
Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
WAAY-TV
Potential for severe storms on Tuesday
It'll be a mostly clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as temperatures dip into mid-40s before dawn. While Tuesday begins with a mix of sun and clouds, it will be overcast by midday. We are tracking the arrival of rain and strong storms ahead of an approaching cold front.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 25, 2022
Donna Holsten, 80, of Benton, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home. She was the first child of Lester and Freda Haake, and was raised in Lincoln, Nebraska, with her brother, Kenneth, and sister, Kathryn. Donna attended Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she met her love,...
Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours
ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours! Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins. Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
When will Lucas Cinemas open in Albertville?
The movies are officially coming back to Marshall County.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting
HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Huntsville Police Investigating After Walmart Shooting. HPD is investigating after one was critically injured in a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart. Pet Care Non-Profit Seeking Donations This Giving …. One pet care nonprofit...
southerntorch.com
Alabama Student wins $10,000+ BERNINA Sweepstakes Prize!
HUNTSVILLE, AL., Nov. 21, 2022 – A dream comes true today for Alabama student Lacee Culpepper, who will travel to Barb’s Sewing Center in Huntsville to collect over $10,000 in prizes as a part of the BERNINA $100k+ Dream Studio Sweepstakes. For the 24-year-old Rainsville resident and aspiring...
256today.com
Really tacky: Lab discovery leads UAH researchers to electricity generator
HUNTSVILLE – A bit of laboratory serendipity led University of Alabama in Huntsville researchers to a simple mechanical way to generate electricity to operate electronic devices. Triboelectric nanogenerators use multiple layers of different materials to generate electricity. While testing a triboelectric nanogenerator in the adaptive structures laboratory of Dr....
Late Huntsville teacher to be flown to space in ‘out-of-this-world’ memorial celebration
Katherine Joseph is receiving an out-of-this-world memorial celebration on November 30th as her family turns her dream to visit outer space into a reality.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
