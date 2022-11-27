Cyber Monday LG TV deals: deep discounts on LG OLEDs

LG makes some of the very best TVs around, especially when it comes to OLED TVs. However, oftentimes these TVs, while excellent, will cost you a pretty penny. But thanks to Cyber Monday you can get a slew of amazing TVs for cheap.

At Best Buy, the C2 and G2 are both on sale right now, thanks to Cyber Monday. We gave each of these TVs five-stars in our reviews, complimenting their excellent image quality, build, and value. Not only are these great TVs, they're great deals, too, so if you're in the market, these are worth a look.

LG OLED TV Cyber Monday Best Buy sales

LG OLED55C2: was $1599 now $1299 at Best Buy

The C2 is an absolute stunner. It won What Hi-Fi? Awards this year in its 65-, 42- and 77-inch guises, so the 55-incher is in good company. While we haven't tested this 55-inch model specifically, it should be every bit as good the five-star 65-incher but better suited to smaller spaces. Five stars View Deal

LG OLED55G2: was $1999 now $1699 at Best Buy

While most people will be best served by the C2, above, the G2 is even brighter and punchier and boasts a frame-like design that makes it look particularly brilliant when wall-mounted. If you've got the cash, it's tough to be disappointed by a G2. Five stars View Deal

Following up the C1 is LG's C2 OLED. Simply put, the C2 brings all the same strengths as the C1 but manages to perform a bit better and offer up a stronger value. In our five-star review of the C2 , we appreciated this TV's vibrant, bright picture; excellent gaming specs; and top-notch audio quality. No matter who you are, you can't go wrong with picking up a C2.

Like the G1, the G2 is the C2's big brother, offering up a similarly excellent picture with even better brightness and a gorgeous artwork-style design. In our five-star review of the G2 , we said this TV was LG's brightest OLED yet, came with deep blacks and rich colors, and even had a stylish, gorgeous design.

Regardless of who you are or what you like to do with your TV, you can't go wrong with any of the above LG OLEDs. These are fantastic televisions that are practically only held back by their pricetags. Luckily, with these Cyber Monday deals, you can get your own LG OLED for cheap.

