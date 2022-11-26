ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starke, FL

High School Soccer PRO

Lake City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Eastside High School soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 29, 2022, 15:00:01.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Buchholz, Hawthorne back in state semis

In July, I wrote that the Hawthorne and Buchholz football teams had a legitimate chance to bring home a trophy this season. Both teams were coming off long postseason runs in 2021 and there was talent on both sides of the ball for the Hornets and the Bobcats. They are...
HAWTHORNE, FL
First Coast News

Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bctelegraph.com

Algae bloom alert for Sampson River

The Florida Department of Health in Bradford County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Sampson River (off Sampson Lake). This is in response to a water sample taken on Nov. 17, 2022. The public should exercise caution in and around the Sampson River area.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UTV overturns, kills Fort White man

A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
FORT WHITE, FL
News4Jax.com

86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash

A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

