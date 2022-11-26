Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested after attacking female victim on Thanksgiving Day, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Oakleaf High School students evacuated to football field due to odor from sewage trapZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Lake City, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Buchholz, Hawthorne back in state semis
In July, I wrote that the Hawthorne and Buchholz football teams had a legitimate chance to bring home a trophy this season. Both teams were coming off long postseason runs in 2021 and there was talent on both sides of the ball for the Hornets and the Bobcats. They are...
Florida State jumps up in AP Top 25 Poll after defeating the Gators
The trajectory the Seminoles are on is obvious and it's catching national attention.
Motorist Alert: 4 projects set to begin in Clay County this week
Four Clay County road projects are scheduled for the week of Nov. 28, weather and supply permitting. Crews will be replacing the stormwater drainage system including the storm inlets and drainpipes on Botany Street just west of Dalby Court, in Middleburg.
Hurricane Florida Man joins GMJ team to mark end of Hurricane Season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2016, Hurricane Matthew hit the coast of Jacksonville. While most people were inside and hunkered down during the storm, Lane Pittman, also known as the original Hurricane Florida Man, decided to shoot a quick video of him waving his American flag with rock music playing. That video went on to get over 130,000 likes on Facebook and is one of the most recognizable memes on the internet.
WCJB
Hopeful Baptist Church will hold the funeral service for a CCSO captain that died
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Funeral arrangements are in place for a captain of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The funeral service for Captain Charles Chuck Brewington will be held at Hopeful Baptist Church on Friday at 11 a.m. The family will hold a visitation time for friends on...
WCJB
Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
bctelegraph.com
Algae bloom alert for Sampson River
The Florida Department of Health in Bradford County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Sampson River (off Sampson Lake). This is in response to a water sample taken on Nov. 17, 2022. The public should exercise caution in and around the Sampson River area.
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UTV overturns, kills Fort White man
A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
News4Jax.com
86-year-old man missing from Alachua County found in Georgia
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia. Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa. Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that...
FHP: Man dies in crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old man is dead following a crash near NAS Jacksonville Saturday afternoon, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash happened around 12:44 p.m. at US Highway 17 (Roosevelt Blvd) and Birmingham Ave. FHP says that the man driving...
Crash in Columbia County ends deadly: Driver confirmed as CCSO Captain
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: 12:40 P.M. In a Press release Columbia County Sheriffs Office confirmed the deceased driver of the UTV was Captain Charles Chuck” Brewington. They stated, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of one of our employees. Captain Charles ‘Chuck’ Brewington...
WCJB
Police search for suspect after a stabbing at Gainesville homeless camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 5:30 on Monday evening, officers responded to a stabbing at a homeless camp near the I-75 northbound ramp at Archer Road. Officers say two people got into an argument, and then one stabbed the other in the neck twice. The victim was taken to a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash
A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Big ocean storm over N. Atlantic
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
News4Jax.com
2 semis, 20 cars involved in multiple-collision crash on I-295 on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several multi-vehicle crashes involving two semi-trucks and multiple cars happened Sunday afternoon on I-295 south near the Morse Avenue overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Jacksonville’s Westside around 1:15 p.m. The FHP said after...
AMBER Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old Jacksonville girl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the child is safe and the Amber Alert is canceled. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for a Jacksonville girl. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said 7-year-old Kaitlynn La Rocca was...
