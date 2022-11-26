ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Butler, FL

duvalsports.com

Recap & Photos: Experienced Buchholz Holds Off Bartram Comeback, Deals Bears Their Only Loss

St. John’s Fl- It’s hard to beat any team twice. Especially a playoff experienced team like the one Bartram Trail faced Friday night. Bartram found themselves in a rematch against Gainesville Buchholz(10-2). The Bears got the best of Buchholz back in October, defeating the Bobcats 21-6 to win the District 4S-3 title. Yet Buchholz, led by 3-star Mississippi State commit Creed Whittemore, would return to St. John’s County for the chance to return to the final 4 for a second consecutive year.
SAINT JOHNS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Buchholz, Hawthorne back in state semis

In July, I wrote that the Hawthorne and Buchholz football teams had a legitimate chance to bring home a trophy this season. Both teams were coming off long postseason runs in 2021 and there was talent on both sides of the ball for the Hornets and the Bobcats. They are...
HAWTHORNE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida Adds John Hulvey to Coaching Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving added John Hulvey to the coaching staff, head coach Anthony Nesty announced. Hulvey will join the team as a volunteer assistant. A 2006 graduate from the University of Florida, Hulvey is in his 15th year coaching, serving stints as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WVNews

Florida offensive tackle makes WVU his choice

Recruiting never stops, even for those programs that might be facing a bit of drama. Offensive lineman Chrisdasson Saint-Jean announced his pledge to the Mountaineer program on Monday morning, just two days after WVU completed its season with a 24-19 win on the road over Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
mainstreetdailynews.com

UTV overturns, kills Fort White man

A 54-year-old Fort White man died on Saturday evening when his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) overturned on SW Illinois Street. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was traveling eastbound on SW Illinois Street at 10:32 p.m. in Fort White when the UTV overturned in the road and partially ejected him.
FORT WHITE, FL
WCJB

Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-295 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville. State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass. Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three Lake City juveniles reported missing

Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
LAKE CITY, FL
bctelegraph.com

Algae bloom alert for Sampson River

The Florida Department of Health in Bradford County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Sampson River (off Sampson Lake). This is in response to a water sample taken on Nov. 17, 2022. The public should exercise caution in and around the Sampson River area.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
GAINESVILLE, FL

