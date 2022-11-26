Read full article on original website
Related
A GOP congressman says TikTok should be banned in the US and is introducing legislation to do so, calling the app 'digital fentanyl'
On Fox's Sunday Morning Futures, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher renewed his calls for a nationwide TikTok ban, saying the app is "addicting our kids."
Banned: Huawei and ZTE telecommunications ‘threat’ to national security, says US
Huawei, ZTE, Hytera Communications Corp., Hikvision, and Dahua have made it to the list.
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. See’s Candies Vs. Berkshire Hathaway. During his long career,...
The bear market in stocks will spill over into 2023 and it won't be over until 3 things happen, Goldman Sachs says
The global bear market that hit stocks in 2022 may spill over into next year, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said investors are about to enter the "hope" phase as attention turns to a slowdown in interest rate hikes. These are the three factors Goldman Sachs wants to see...
Russia says its 'doomsday plane' can now communicate with its deep sea nuclear submarines
Russian defense officials are claiming a successful test of the Ilyushin Il-80 deep-sea communication system, allowing the Russian 'Doomsday' plane to communicate with deep-sea nuclear submarines in the event of a nuclear war. According to the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, the Il-80 'Flying Kremlin' successfully communicated with Russian...
Why Deutsche Bank Told Clients to Stay Away From American Banks
It's always fascinating to observe how Americans are perceived by people from other places -- depending on the country and the circumstances, common stereotypes range from unhealthy food to cut-throat capitalism and being a workaholic. In the world of banking, the reputation is also not particularly rosy but of a...
The Fed will slash rates by 200 basis points by mid-2024 after staying hawkish in the short term, Deutsche Bank says
The Fed will cut interest rates by 200 basis points by the middle of 2024, according to Deutsche Bank. But analysts expects the central bank to remain hawkish in the near-term. Deutsche Bank increased its view on the terminal rate and now sees it hitting 5.1% in May. The Federal...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq book 3-day losing streak as investors gauge China zero-COVID policies and await Powell speech, jobs data
U.S. stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower on Tuesday as investors gauged the chances that China may ease its zero-COVID policies which provoked widespread protests over the weekend and added to investor worries about global economic growth. Wall Street also weighed downbeat data on U.S. consumer confidence and the...
US stocks will slump, inflation will cool, and a recession will hit as a global downturn takes hold, top UBS strategist says
US stocks could rally in the short term but haven't bottomed yet, Bhanu Baweja said. The top UBS strategist sees underlying inflation cooling, and the US economy suffering a recession. Earnings pressure, higher bond yields, and a global downturn will likely weigh on stocks, he said. Stocks will slump, inflation...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia atrocities bring Nato members closer
Nato is feeling pretty pleased with itself right now. Of course when you chat to officials in the soulless, concrete monolith that is Nato HQ here in Brussels, no-one expresses pleasure at the current situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But they are quick to tell you how surprised, amazed or encouraged they are that the alliance is so "very" united.
msn.com
Populist House Republicans Picking a Fight With US Business Over ‘Woke Capitalism’
(Bloomberg) -- Republicans and their longtime corporate allies are going through a messy breakup as companies’ equality and climate goals run headlong into a GOP movement exploiting social and cultural issues to fire up conservatives. Most Read from Bloomberg. The ensuing drama will unfold over the next two years...
BBC
Russian attacks on energy grid amount to genocide, says Ukraine
Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure amount to genocide, a top Ukrainian official says. Strikes on key facilities targeted "the full Ukrainian nation" and were an effort to force Kyiv to surrender, the prosecutor-general told the BBC. The term genocide refers to an effort to wipe out a group of...
Russia dismisses speculation it is planning to withdraw from Ukraine nuclear plant
The Kremlin on Monday dismissed reports that Russian forces may be planning to retreat from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov, a press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, denied the speculation of a potential withdrawal during a briefing in Moscow. “There is no need to look...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S., Russia Have Used 'Deconfliction' Line Once So Far During Ukraine War -Source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A communications line created between the militaries of the United States and Russia at the start of Moscow's war against Ukraine has been used only once so far, a U.S. official told Reuters. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States initiated...
The EU still won't buy Russian oil even with a price cap, Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen says
The European Union's upcoming ban on Russian oil supersedes a price cap, Energy Aspects analyst Amrita Sen. That means the EU still will not buy Russian crude regardless of the price cap, she told Bloomberg TV. "No one else other than the G7 has accepted it yet, and we are...
India regulator asks One 97 Communications unit to reapply for payment aggregator licence
MUMBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - India's banking regulator has declined a payment aggregator licence for the One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYT.NS) unit that owns the popular Paytm brand, asking it to reapply with 120 days after meeting certain conditions.
The Fed just crushed hopes of rate cuts anytime soon - and the US economy will suffer stagflation next year, a top strategist says
Fed officials said the inflation fight isn't over and they don't expect to cut interest rates soon. Their words were a "reality check" and "bucket of cold water" for investors, Christopher Smart said. The top strategist expects weak growth, stubborn inflation, and rates to peak around 5% next year. Federal...
msn.com
‘Wealth effect on steroids’: Here’s the potential fallout from $22 trillion lost by investors this year, according to BofA
Bank of America says a “wealth effect on steroids” may impact the U.S. economy as a result of the fall in the value of stocks and bonds and other assets worth trillions of dollars in 2022. “The $22 trillion lost in equities, bonds, cryptocurrencies and real estate this...
AOL Corp
Top House Republicans support more aid for Ukraine but want 'accountability'
Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio, on Sunday insisted that the incoming House Republican majority would continue to support funding and arming Ukraine in its war against Russia, downplaying critics inside the GOP's conference who have vowed to oppose future aid packages. McCaul and Turner, the likely next...
msn.com
How Pinduoduo Became A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity As Chinese Stocks Tumble
The Chinese stock market is having a rough 2022. For the year, the S&P 500 cash index is lower by nearly 17% (3,970). The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) is off by 26% and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) has tumbled 36% ($26.70). If you are...
Comments / 0