ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. See’s Candies Vs. Berkshire Hathaway. During his long career,...
TheStreet

Why Deutsche Bank Told Clients to Stay Away From American Banks

It's always fascinating to observe how Americans are perceived by people from other places -- depending on the country and the circumstances, common stereotypes range from unhealthy food to cut-throat capitalism and being a workaholic. In the world of banking, the reputation is also not particularly rosy but of a...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia atrocities bring Nato members closer

Nato is feeling pretty pleased with itself right now. Of course when you chat to officials in the soulless, concrete monolith that is Nato HQ here in Brussels, no-one expresses pleasure at the current situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But they are quick to tell you how surprised, amazed or encouraged they are that the alliance is so "very" united.
BBC

Russian attacks on energy grid amount to genocide, says Ukraine

Russia's attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure amount to genocide, a top Ukrainian official says. Strikes on key facilities targeted "the full Ukrainian nation" and were an effort to force Kyiv to surrender, the prosecutor-general told the BBC. The term genocide refers to an effort to wipe out a group of...
AOL Corp

Top House Republicans support more aid for Ukraine but want 'accountability'

Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Mike Turner, R-Ohio, on Sunday insisted that the incoming House Republican majority would continue to support funding and arming Ukraine in its war against Russia, downplaying critics inside the GOP's conference who have vowed to oppose future aid packages. McCaul and Turner, the likely next...
msn.com

How Pinduoduo Became A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity As Chinese Stocks Tumble

The Chinese stock market is having a rough 2022. For the year, the S&P 500 cash index is lower by nearly 17% (3,970). The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) is off by 26% and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) has tumbled 36% ($26.70). If you are...

