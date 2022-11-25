Read full article on original website
This article is a very special one for me personally. Not that any other articles mean anything less to me, but this one in particular is my 2,000th write-up, so after about 3 years of writing as regularly as I can, here we are. In all honesty, if you include the articles I wrote back in 2016 when I first worked for LL as well as the posts I’ve created during my brief stint as a Lyrical Lemonade intern, I had reached this milestone probably 2 or 3 months ago, but on my main writer’s profile, this is the big 2K.
KAI is a young upcoming artist from Chicago whose music I became a fan of a couple of years back when he dropped a record called “Brookfield Zoo”. That song itself and the EP that it was a part of was fantastic, so I’ve kept a close tab on Kai’s music since that point. Just the other day, Kai released a new offering called “Akeelah and The Bee”, and it’s been in heavy rotation on my Spotify since its release. One aspect of Kai’s music that he really excels with is his beat selection, he always seems to have the cleanest + most soothing instrumentals, and this track is a great example of that. Of course, Kai’s rapping ability over these instrumentals is what brings it all together, he provided some great flows with a confident delivery here, making for an all-around great offering.
Sometimes there are releases that I know are going to be so impressive that I have to set aside some time to make sure I can ingest them without any distractions and make sure that I am able to appreciate the music as it was meant to be enjoyed without rushing through it just for the sake of saying I heard it. Smino is someone who always delivers music of the highest quality, and with his natural knack for lyricism, individualistic flows, and all-out silkiness, I know going into his music that I need to omit anything that will take away from just how immaculate the songs are going to be.
Southern rap is ruling the airwave in 2022. 17-year-old Big Bratt from Chattanooga, Tennessee is a new face on the block with a tremendous amount of potential to make it far in her career. Influenced by Southern hip-hop legends like Boosie, MJG, and 8Ball, Big Bratt quickly learned how to make beats and began to share her remixes on social media. With the release of her single “Rich Rollxn,” she began to build up more traction for herself. Recently, the rising talent signed to Metro Boomin (Boominati) and 21 Savage (Slaughter Gang).
Offbeat fantasy doesn’t get much better than Ron Howard’s Willow. The 1988 film may have played out like a by-the-numbers epic about plucky heroes overcoming despotic evils, but its reputation as an all-ages adventure outweighs its triteness. Now, with a sequel series on Disney+ (premiering today), Willow Ufgood (again played by Warwick Davis) and the denizens of this quirky universe make their long-awaited return. Luckily, judging by the first three episodes, Disney may have a new family favorite on its hands. SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Willow, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, Zootopia+, Disenchanted and more! Willow‘s boiled-down lore and steadfast commitment...
