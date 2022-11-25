Sometimes there are releases that I know are going to be so impressive that I have to set aside some time to make sure I can ingest them without any distractions and make sure that I am able to appreciate the music as it was meant to be enjoyed without rushing through it just for the sake of saying I heard it. Smino is someone who always delivers music of the highest quality, and with his natural knack for lyricism, individualistic flows, and all-out silkiness, I know going into his music that I need to omit anything that will take away from just how immaculate the songs are going to be.

