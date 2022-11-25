A new artist I have fallen in love with over the weekend is Lil Unky hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. His latest project “Hard 2 Sleep,” is an incredible body of work and I’m very excited to share him with our audience. The rising talent uses his smooth melodic voice to tell a story through his music. The track list features 11 singles with 2 features from Chicago Rapper G Herbo and Problem Child 5. My personal favorites are “Sorry,” “Monster,” and “Heart Cold.” When listening to the Atlanta native, I find myself having an emotional connection to his music due to how raw and authentic he is.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO