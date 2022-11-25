Read full article on original website
Akeelah and the Bee – [KAI]
KAI is a young upcoming artist from Chicago whose music I became a fan of a couple of years back when he dropped a record called “Brookfield Zoo”. That song itself and the EP that it was a part of was fantastic, so I’ve kept a close tab on Kai’s music since that point. Just the other day, Kai released a new offering called “Akeelah and The Bee”, and it’s been in heavy rotation on my Spotify since its release. One aspect of Kai’s music that he really excels with is his beat selection, he always seems to have the cleanest + most soothing instrumentals, and this track is a great example of that. Of course, Kai’s rapping ability over these instrumentals is what brings it all together, he provided some great flows with a confident delivery here, making for an all-around great offering.
No Ls – [Smino]
Sometimes there are releases that I know are going to be so impressive that I have to set aside some time to make sure I can ingest them without any distractions and make sure that I am able to appreciate the music as it was meant to be enjoyed without rushing through it just for the sake of saying I heard it. Smino is someone who always delivers music of the highest quality, and with his natural knack for lyricism, individualistic flows, and all-out silkiness, I know going into his music that I need to omit anything that will take away from just how immaculate the songs are going to be.
Greatest – [Lil Xelly]
This article is a very special one for me personally. Not that any other articles mean anything less to me, but this one in particular is my 2,000th write-up, so after about 3 years of writing as regularly as I can, here we are. In all honesty, if you include the articles I wrote back in 2016 when I first worked for LL as well as the posts I’ve created during my brief stint as a Lyrical Lemonade intern, I had reached this milestone probably 2 or 3 months ago, but on my main writer’s profile, this is the big 2K.
Just Wanna Rock – [Lil Uzi Vert]
One thing I’ve learned throughout the years is that Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t do anything small. He always figures out a way to one-up himself and others, making a spectacle out of even the smallest moments throughout his career, and he has been doing this for over a half-decade since he first entered this industry. I knew he was going to be a star from the moment Lyrical Lemonade brought him to Chicago for the first time back in April of 2016, and even though I had just started listening to a few of his songs literally weeks before that show, I was instantly intrigued and knew that he was going to be a star well beyond where he was at that moment in time.
First Light – [Xavier Wulf]
Memphis has been a force in the music industry for decades, but it feels like no one in the last 10 years or so has made nearly as large of an impact as Xavier Wulf. The underground icon has been steadily making music for quite some time, and with experience came even better music, so to say he was at the top of his game during any other time than right now is straight banter. Of course, I love all of his music leading up to now, but you can just see how zoned in he is and hear how sharp his words have become throughout the years, and that is once again showcased on Blood Shore Season 3, his recently released project that I simply can’t stop listening to.
Big Bratt Drops New Single “Hope” After Signing With 21 Savage and Metro Boomin
Southern rap is ruling the airwave in 2022. 17-year-old Big Bratt from Chattanooga, Tennessee is a new face on the block with a tremendous amount of potential to make it far in her career. Influenced by Southern hip-hop legends like Boosie, MJG, and 8Ball, Big Bratt quickly learned how to make beats and began to share her remixes on social media. With the release of her single “Rich Rollxn,” she began to build up more traction for herself. Recently, the rising talent signed to Metro Boomin (Boominati) and 21 Savage (Slaughter Gang).
Lil Unky- Hard 2 Sleep
A new artist I have fallen in love with over the weekend is Lil Unky hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. His latest project “Hard 2 Sleep,” is an incredible body of work and I’m very excited to share him with our audience. The rising talent uses his smooth melodic voice to tell a story through his music. The track list features 11 singles with 2 features from Chicago Rapper G Herbo and Problem Child 5. My personal favorites are “Sorry,” “Monster,” and “Heart Cold.” When listening to the Atlanta native, I find myself having an emotional connection to his music due to how raw and authentic he is.
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley return in "Willow" with a game new cast but the Disney+ series loses all the magic of the 1988 movie.
Mo Ismail Starring in Disney’s Upcoming Animation Series “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”
Mo Ismail Disney Kizazi Moto Disney Kizazi Moto Diversifying his talent set, Mo becomes the first Egyptian American Actor to voice an original animated Disney Character I am absolutely honored to be part of this great series, as for the first time in history, we
Willow Review: Disney+ Sequel Series Is Worth the Wait — Fun, Accessible Fantasy at Its Most Charming
Offbeat fantasy doesn’t get much better than Ron Howard’s Willow. The 1988 film may have played out like a by-the-numbers epic about plucky heroes overcoming despotic evils, but its reputation as an all-ages adventure outweighs its triteness. Now, with a sequel series on Disney+ (premiering today), Willow Ufgood (again played by Warwick Davis) and the denizens of this quirky universe make their long-awaited return. Luckily, judging by the first three episodes, Disney may have a new family favorite on its hands. SIGN UP FOR DISNEY+ to watch Willow, Andor, Tales of the Jedi, Zootopia+, Disenchanted and more! Willow‘s boiled-down lore and steadfast commitment...
Rich Homie Quan Presents His New Album “Family & Mula – Reloaded”
If you know anything about the music scene in Atlanta, it’s that many new sounds were created in the thriving city over the years. Rich Homie Quan, also known as Dequantes Lamar, emerged on the scene in 2013 and developed a sound that would inspire artists for generations to come. Throughout his career, Quan has been nominated for Best New Artist and Rookie of the Year from BET, earned a spot on the 2014 XXL freshman class list, and went double platinum independently. While the platinum-selling rapper reached many milestones over the years, he is ready to reinvent himself after taking some time off to focus on what matters most.
