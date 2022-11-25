Memphis has been a force in the music industry for decades, but it feels like no one in the last 10 years or so has made nearly as large of an impact as Xavier Wulf. The underground icon has been steadily making music for quite some time, and with experience came even better music, so to say he was at the top of his game during any other time than right now is straight banter. Of course, I love all of his music leading up to now, but you can just see how zoned in he is and hear how sharp his words have become throughout the years, and that is once again showcased on Blood Shore Season 3, his recently released project that I simply can’t stop listening to.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO