Read full article on original website
Related
'Chaos' As Giant Newfoundland Dog Tries To Squeeze on Sofa With Owner
A Newfoundland puppy not realizing he's too big for sofa snuggles has put the internet in absolute hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Shauna (@shaunaconno) on October 31, Franklyn the Newfoundland can be seen trying—and failing—to squeeze onto the sofa with his dad Travis. Despite being...
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular
Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
'Gentle' Rescue Pit Bull Treating 1st Stuffed Animal Like Baby Melts Hearts
"I have NEVER seen a plushie survive a pitbull," said one astonished TikTok user.
pawesome.net
Rescued German Shepherd Gets Her First Bed With Her Fifth Family
The number of rescue dogs looking for homes is enough to break your heart. Seeing how lucky the German Shepherd in the post from anitamyatt warms your heart. Anita’s explanation about the German Shephard’s backstory and her first bed. helps us understand how the little things mean the world to rescue dogs.Advertisement.
The Fun History of Maine’s Furriest Friend, the Maine Coon Cat
I'm a proud cat dad. Or perhaps a better way to describe me is a crazy cat dude. I have four that run around the house, and I absolutely love it. Even with this cat menagerie, I had never really done much research into Maine's history with the feline species. The simple reasoning is that we don't own and have never owned a Maine Coon cat.
Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22
It might take some dogs longer than others to find their forever home, but there’s one out there for everyone. Ty, a 22-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier–Dalmatian mix, had been on the lookout for a new home since August, when his previous family’s circumstances changed. A Short Stay in a Shelter Dogs Trust Bridgend had been […] The post Rescue Dog Finds Forever Home at 22 appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com
Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion
Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
Dog Breeds that Prefer Living in a Cold State
There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable.
Buck crash-lands in basement office in Colorado. Check out the wild photos
“Colorado Parks and Wildlife blames the rut for this scene today in Colorado Springs.”
buckinghamshirelive.com
Acorn and conker warning to dog walkers
Autumn is a great time for long, relaxed dog walks out in the wild, but is there anything you should be wary of, that might cause harm to your dog, when out walking them?. With searches for ‘dog eating acorn’ increasing by 7,900% and ‘dog ate mushroom outside’ rising by 800%, dog-friendly holiday lettings specialist, Canine Cottages, has collated five things to look out for on an autumn dog walk. In addition to this, Rachel Rodgers, MSc – Clinical Animal Behaviorist offers tips on what to do if you think your pooch has ingested something dangerous.
'Diva' Golden Retriever Demands to Have Paws Cleaned After Each Walk
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Sondgeroth on UnsplashonUnsplash. Dogs have a reputation for being cute and cuddly, loyal friends to their owners. This is one of the biggest reasons why a person may choose to either purchase a dog from a breeder or adopt one to add to their household.
Comments / 0