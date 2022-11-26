Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Georgia sees large early voting turnout for U.S. Senate runoff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people have already cast their ballots early for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing-off against Republican Herschel Walker. We are just eight days away from election day and people in our area have already turned-out to vote. Here are...
wtoc.com
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said.
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
wtoc.com
Voting in Chatham Co. begins for Georgia’s Senate runoff race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voting is now underway in Chatham County for Georgia’s crucial Senate runoff race. The first day of early voting coming to a close Saturday evening. Voters waiting in line were a part of the more than 1700 who cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Chatham County.
greenvillejournal.com
Pennies from heaven? More like the state of South Carolina
If you’ve noticed an extra chunk of change in your bank account lately, it’s likely not an oversight from the bank. It’s more likely a tax rebate from the state of South Carolina that’s depositing as much as $800 in taxpayers’ accounts thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.
WALB 10
First Alert Weather - Storms possible early Sunday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, Saturday evening is going to be fairly silent when it comes to storm activity here in southwest Georgia. However, overnight shows an opportunity for some strong storms. Current guidance paints a line west of Highway 19 under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. This threat includes a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance of a tornado. Timing is expected to last around 2 am until 9 am on Sunday morning, but as it moves past a line between Albany and Thomasville, we should see fewer opportunities for severe storms due to limited support. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll begin to see rapid clearing occur as a cold front should move through bringing in drier air and giving us a chance to warm up. Sunny skies and warm highs in the 70s with calm weather continuing into the night with lows getting into the 40s and 50s. Monday and Tuesday will also be relatively dry with clear skies and warm temperatures in the 70s as well. Wednesday is when the next changes occur with a new chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The primary chance for rain is Wednesday morning with some storms possible at this time, but we should be drier and cooler by Thursday. Severe weather is not likely for Wednesday at this time, but that could change, so stay tuned for future updates. That frontal system will be dropping temperatures for Thursday into the low 60s with lows in the low to mid-40s. Friday and Saturday will be more seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s with morning lows in the low to mid-50s and plenty of sunshine is expected.
live5news.com
Crash on I-26E near exit 209 cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash that impacted traffic on I-26 eastbound has been cleared. The crash caused two left lanes to shutdown near exit 209. It was cleared just before 7 p.m. Troopers did not provided any further details about the crash.
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with...
$19 monthly increase for Dominion Energy electricity could be approved Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Customers for Dominion Energy of South Carolina are battling an almost 14% increase in their energy bills. The company increased bills by 5% back in April and has filed to attempt to increase them again. First, however, that increase must be approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
WPFO
Stacey Abrams claims 'Black men' fooled by 'misinformation' are dampening her poll numbers
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams believes misinformation "targeted" at Black men is the reason she experienced a decline in support from Black voters in a new Marist poll. Unfortunately, this year, black men have been a very targeted population for misinformation,” Abrams said on MSNBC’s “Velshi”...
Two months after moving away from state, Mississippi native will be featured on HGTVs ‘Hometown Takeover’
When Charles Cole moved from Mississippi to Fort Morgan, Colo., he brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and the memories of his childhood in the River City. Thus was born his retail business, China Grove Apparel, which Cole named after the street he grew up on in Vicksburg. Only two...
