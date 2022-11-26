ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wtoc.com

Georgia sees large early voting turnout for U.S. Senate runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people have already cast their ballots early for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff. Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock is facing-off against Republican Herschel Walker. We are just eight days away from election day and people in our area have already turned-out to vote. Here are...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns in Louisiana and Mississippi took cover when tornado sirens blared Tuesday, as forecasters warned of the potential for strong twisters that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South. Heavy rain and hail the size of tennis balls were also possible, forecasters said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtoc.com

Voting in Chatham Co. begins for Georgia’s Senate runoff race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Voting is now underway in Chatham County for Georgia’s crucial Senate runoff race. The first day of early voting coming to a close Saturday evening. Voters waiting in line were a part of the more than 1700 who cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Chatham County.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
greenvillejournal.com

Pennies from heaven? More like the state of South Carolina

If you’ve noticed an extra chunk of change in your bank account lately, it’s likely not an oversight from the bank. It’s more likely a tax rebate from the state of South Carolina that’s depositing as much as $800 in taxpayers’ accounts thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WALB 10

First Alert Weather - Storms possible early Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Currently, Saturday evening is going to be fairly silent when it comes to storm activity here in southwest Georgia. However, overnight shows an opportunity for some strong storms. Current guidance paints a line west of Highway 19 under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. This threat includes a 5% chance of damaging winds and a 2% chance of a tornado. Timing is expected to last around 2 am until 9 am on Sunday morning, but as it moves past a line between Albany and Thomasville, we should see fewer opportunities for severe storms due to limited support. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll begin to see rapid clearing occur as a cold front should move through bringing in drier air and giving us a chance to warm up. Sunny skies and warm highs in the 70s with calm weather continuing into the night with lows getting into the 40s and 50s. Monday and Tuesday will also be relatively dry with clear skies and warm temperatures in the 70s as well. Wednesday is when the next changes occur with a new chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The primary chance for rain is Wednesday morning with some storms possible at this time, but we should be drier and cooler by Thursday. Severe weather is not likely for Wednesday at this time, but that could change, so stay tuned for future updates. That frontal system will be dropping temperatures for Thursday into the low 60s with lows in the low to mid-40s. Friday and Saturday will be more seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s with morning lows in the low to mid-50s and plenty of sunshine is expected.
GEORGIA STATE
live5news.com

Crash on I-26E near exit 209 cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash that impacted traffic on I-26 eastbound has been cleared. The crash caused two left lanes to shutdown near exit 209. It was cleared just before 7 p.m. Troopers did not provided any further details about the crash.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

