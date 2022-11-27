ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

By Andrew Kozak, Tammie Souza
 5 days ago

NEXT Weather: Timing the rain ahead of the Eagles game 04:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.

Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning.

Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.

As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game.

Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!

