NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Godfather' and the limits of on-screen representation
From our friends at Pop Culture Happy Hour, a deep dive on The Godfather – and why the classic film was not universally loved by the Italian-American community that it portrayed. This episode is part one of the new three-part podcast series Screening Ourselves, which is all about the complicated relationships between on-screen characters and the people they aim to represent.
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci Played Wednesday Addams Back In The Day
A lesson in Pop Culture History 101.
NPR
When does comedy cross the line?
When does comedy go too far? It's a question comedians themselves are increasingly trying to answer. JIM JEFFERIES: Should comedians ever have to apologize for a joke?. SARAH SILVERMAN: I believe you should only apologize if you feel remorse. I think anything else is disingenuous and [expletive]. BILL MAHER: Comedians...
People Are Sharing Celebs "Nobody Hates," And Some Even Revealed What They're Actually Like In Real Life
OK, but Julie Andrews is a literal queen for standing up to that rude cast member.
Meet the Filmmakers Behind Some of the Best Oscar-Qualifying Shorts of the Year
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic. The program, which takes place ahead of IndieWire parent company Penske Media’s LA3C festival, features around 90 minutes of shorts that have qualified for the Oscar short film categories either by winning at an Oscar-qualifying festival or receiving an awards qualifying run. Academy Members, Guild Members, and Member of the Industry may apply to attend this event here. (Capacity is limited; an application does not guarantee admission.) A limited number of tickets for the...
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Incredible Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week
Okay, all of these are absolutely throwing my mind for a loop.
NME
Greta Gerwig thought ‘Barbie’ would end her career
Greta Gerwig thought that directing Barbie might be a “career-ender” and became “terrified” of helming the movie. The American actor, writer and director said that she was filled with an equal sense of dread and excitement before production kicked off. Speaking on Dua Lipa‘s podcast At Your Service [as per EW], the Lady Bird writer said: “It was terrifying.
Here's What People Are Saying About The "A Christmas Story" Sequel
This sequel deserves a major award.
NPR
Pop star Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. This past weekend, pop star Dua Lipa was granted Albanian citizenship by that country's president, who says the singer has made her nation proud with her musical talents and contributions to raise awareness about Albania. The singer was born in London to immigrants from Kosovo, and Albanian was her first language. Today marks Albania's 110th anniversary as an independent country separate from the Ottoman Empire. Dua Lipa will celebrate with a concert there. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Alex G on his latest album, 'God Save the Animals'
NPR's David Folkenflik talks with musician Alex Giannascoli, who records as Alex G, about his latest album, God Save The Animals. While just a college student, Alex Giannascoli was lauded by a major music publication as the internet's secret best songwriter. That was back in 2014, and the indie artist is most definitely no longer a secret, but he is still something of an enigma. He performs as Alex G, which kind of cloaks him in a bit of mystery.
NPR
'Armageddon Time' director explores how the world is ruined by 'well-meaning people'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. A recurring theme in screenwriter and director James Gray's films, including "The Immigrant" and "Little Odessa," is what it's like to be an immigrant or the child of immigrants in America. Gray's other films include "The Yards," "Two Lovers," "The Lost City Of Z" and "Ad Astra." His new film, "Armageddon Time," is based on his own childhood as the grandchild of Jewish immigrants from Ukraine who fled antisemitism in the 1920s. Set in 1980 when the child, Paul, is 11 and living in Queens, N.Y., the film is about his reaction to hearing some of his grandparents' stories and about learning how race and class in America often predetermine the course of your life.
NPR
Kara Swisher talks Twitter under Musk so far
Love him or hate him, Elon Musk has turned Twitter upside down. In the weeks since the billionaire investor bought the social media platform, more than half of Twitter's 7,500 employees have either resigned or been fired. Musk also started a new verification system that he quickly had to pull back after users impersonated celebrities and companies. And according to the watchdog group Media Matters for America, Twitter has lost 50 of its top 100 advertisers since Musk took it over. Now, this all raises serious questions about Twitter's future. And to help us think through all of this is Kara Swisher. She's a tech journalist and host of the "On With Kara Swisher" and "Pivot" podcast. Kara Swisher, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
A conversation with Elegance Bratton, director of 'The Inspection'
NPR's Eric Deggans talks with director Elegance Bratton about his feature film The Inspection, which is inspired by his life and centers a young, gay Black man who's rejected by his mother. ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:. "The Inspection" is a moving, emotional film about a young, gay, Black man named Ellis...
NPR
'Winterland' explores the cost of perfection through the story of Soviet gymnasts
What is the cost of perfection? NPR's David Folkenflik talks with Rae Meadows about her new novel, "Winterland." It tells the story of Soviet gymnasts and the system that made and often broke them. DAVID FOLKENFLIK, HOST:. The setting is a country that no longer exists. The time, two generations...
NPR
They're in love and they eat people, in 'Bones and All'
Luca Guadagnino's weirdly beautiful romance Bones and All is a familiar road trip tale of young, angsty lovers drifting from state to state against the backdrop of breathtaking wide-open vistas. But the kicker is that the couple, played by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, are — wait for it — cannibals. And they're on the lookout for their next feeding.
NPR
Encore: Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington on her book, 'New Standards'
NPR's Juana Summers talks with drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, who compiled a book of lead sheets by women composers after she couldn't find one herself. Her book is called "New Standards." JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. In 2018, jazz drummer Terri Lyne Carrington founded the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice....
NPR
Statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws returns to Boston
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There are many statues of Mickey Mouse, but one with giant lobster claws? It turns out there is one that was last seen at Quincy Market in Boston nearly two decades ago. The 6-foot high and 700-pound orange statue was one of 75 commissioned by Disney for the 75th anniversary of the cartoon character. The Boston Globe reports that Lobster Mickey, as he was sometimes called, was found listed on eBay. And now it's being restored. It's MORNING EDITION.
