Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
State seeks to keep suspect in killing of midshipman's mother separate from others in jail
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A jury was seated Monday in the murder trial for the man accused of killing a midshipman's mother last summer. The process began with 120 prospective jurors, almost 30% of them telling the judge they heard about the case before coming to Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Monday morning.
Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues.
foxbaltimore.com
Attorney weighs in on new details about the squeegee kid facing first degree murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New details this morning about the squeegee kid facing first-degree murder charges for Tim Reynold's death. At his transfer hearing, prosecutors presented evidence they say linked the 15-year-old to the Crips gang. They showed him using what they call gang signs and highlighted a blue backpack...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kid facing murder charge allegedly affiliated with Crips, defense denies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — During a juvenile transfer hearing, Judge Charles Dorsey heard evidence that suggested a teenage defendant accused of first-degree murder in connection to Timothy Reynolds’ death may be affiliated with the Crips, according to multiple sources who were in the hearing. Judge Dorsey ruled on Nov....
EXCLUSIVE: Paralyzed Baltimore Sgt. Ike Carrington talks about sentencing of man involved in 2019 shooting
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington was at his home talking with a neighbor on August 8, 2019, when his life changed.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when an armed man hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't run." The 25-year Baltimore City Police veteran, and East Baltimore native, was shot several times before the gunman grabbed Carrington's handgun and got back in the car.Carrington is paralyzed from the waist down and is still in a rehab facility.Rashaud Nesmith, one of the men accused in the shooting, was sentenced to 40 years in...
foxbaltimore.com
Victim found by MTA Police Officer dies of gunshot wounds
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot over the weekend died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday. The 38-year-old victim was shot Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Broadway Street. Police say when they arrived, the man was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Ride-share ambush reported at Horseshoe Casino, victim assaulted and robbed
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police are investigating three separate Uber-related crimes that happened recently. Two of them of them involve someone calling an Uber, then men showing up with guns and taking victims to ATMs trying to get money. And Monday, word of another incident, this time at the Horseshoe Casino.
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall church vandalized, burglarized; man sets vehicle on fire in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 3 a.m. on Friday, November 25, an individual brandished a folding pocket knife during an argument in the 1300-block of Taylor Avenue in Hillendale (21234). At just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November...
Know Anything? Young Suspects Sought In Connection To Massive Havre De Grace House Fire
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of possible firebugs who may have information about an expensive house fire in mid-November. Investigators have released surveillance photos of two suspects who are wanted in connection...
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
californiaexaminer.net
1 Dead, 5 Injured In 5 Different Shootings In West Baltimore On Monday
In five different gunshots on Monday, one man died and five others were hurt, according to. Police. Police reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore’s Lucille Park. At at 1:30 pm, police arrived at the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue and discovered...
Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.
WUSA
If I were taking a shower here I would definitely be shot," neighbor speaks out after teen shot in Greenbelt
May Sun lives next door to the victim. Her house was hit by a number of the bullets. She showed WUSA9 where the bullets came through her home.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore ethics board calls on mayor to delay decision on pension eligibility bill, citing possible conflict of interest
Baltimore’s Board of Ethics has asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay a decision on legislation passed by the City Council that would change pension eligibility requirements saying it is a potential violation of the city’s ethics ordinance. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
Chief administrative officer, fire chief, chief of police among highest-paid Anne Arundel employees
The county’s top earner, according to personnel data acquired through a Maryland Public Information Act request, is Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power, who has a $219,349 annual salary this fiscal year. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police.
Nottingham MD
Man fires shots at girlfriend’s car, woman uses vehicle as weapon in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, officers responded to the 2800-block of Superior Avenue in Carney (21234) for a report of a past burglary involving a stolen motorcycle. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the location at 3:23 a.m.
foxbaltimore.com
36-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man died in an East Baltimore shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue around 1:50 p.m. when they heard gunshots. When officers responded to the area, police said they found...
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
wnav.com
Angelo Harrod's Trial Starts on Monday. Don't Know His Name? Think Michelle Cummings.
The trial for the 31-year-old man who is accused of firing the deadly stray bullet that killed an incoming Midshipman's mom who was on the patio of the Graduate Hotel in the Pleasant Street shooting on June 29, 2021. Friends say that 57-year-old Michelle Cummings, from Houston, was in Annapolis...
Comments / 0