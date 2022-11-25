Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
halethorpe.com
Towson Times 2022-23 girls basketball preview: Loch Raven, Towson, Dulaney have high hopes as season is set to tip off
The Towson Times 2022-23 high school girls basketball preview looking at Towson, Dulaney and Loch Raven.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland sees multiple players head for transfer portal
The Maryland Terrapins are losing two of their players to the transfer portal, linebacker Kam Blount and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green. Blunt announced his intentions on social media. Blount is a two-star outside linebacker from Waldorf, Maryland, and will be entering the portal as a senior. Blount...
halethorpe.com
High school sports roundup (Nov. 28)
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Nov. 28.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps climb in AP Poll after another perfect week
Maryland basketball won its only game during the week since it entered the AP Poll last week, a 16-point win over Coppin State that was the Terps' sith blowout in six games. As a result, they climbed one spotsl in the AP Poll, landing at No. 22 in the updated top 25 on Monday.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Amidst community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’
Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule
Few measures have managed to unite Democratic, unaffiliated, and Republican voters, the author writes. The post Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland cops find 15-year-old boy sleeping with loaded AR-15
Police in Maryland found a teenager sleeping with an AR-15 is his bed after receiving a call from a concerned person inside the home. Hyattsville Police Department responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday. Officers entering the home entered with a rifle shield. When officers entered the room, they observed the 15-year-old suspect laying on his back, asleep with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle loaded with a black magazine to the left of his body, police said in a news release. An officer retrieved the weapon from the suspect. Officers were not able to locate a serial number on the rifle because it was covered by a black glue substance. The teen was taken into custody without any issues.
CBS News
Crews working to repair massive water main break in Sparrows Point
BALTIMORE - Crews are working to repair a massive water main break in Sparrows Point in Baltimore County. The water main broke just before noon outside of a house on Masseth Avenue. Chopper 13 flew over the scene of a large hole in the ground. Officials have not said how...
Nottingham MD
Perry Hall church vandalized, burglarized; man sets vehicle on fire in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At around 3 a.m. on Friday, November 25, an individual brandished a folding pocket knife during an argument in the 1300-block of Taylor Avenue in Hillendale (21234). At just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Turner Station residents fear rising tides will leave their homes underwater without action
Editor’s Note: This is WYPR’s first story in ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. As Olivia Lomax rode around the streets of Turner Station, a historically Black neighborhood which sits on a peninsula near Dundalk in Baltimore County, she remembered when floodwaters threatened her daughter’s home nearby.
foxbaltimore.com
Local pastor on city council pension plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News continues to demand answers and accountability from our elected leaders. On November 21st, city council members advanced a controversial bill that would shorten the required number of years served to receive a pension. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in about...
Murder trial begins in death of Naval Academy mom hit by stray bullet in Annapolis
BALTIMORE -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday in Anne Arundel County for the man accused in the shooting death of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman's mother last year. Michelle Cummings was struck and killed by a stray bullet while she was sitting outside a hotel in June 2021. The 57-year-old woman was in Annapolis from Texas for her son's induction into the U.S. Naval Academy.Angelo Harrod, a 31-year-old Annapolis man, was taken into custody shortly after and charged two weeks later. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, along with attempted murder charges for the victims he was aiming for. Police believe one bullet missed its intended targets—two people in an SUV—and went through a wooded area—hitting Michelle as she sat on the patio of the Graduate Hotel.At the time of his arrest, Harrod had eight previous criminal convictions and three pending cases. Prosecutors said he cut off his ankle bracelet in May and was wanted when he fatally shot Cummings.
halethorpe.com
Six things to know about Everett Sesker, the next Anne Arundel County sheriff
Anne Arundel County Sheriff-elect Everett Sesker won a historic victory against Republican Sheriff Jim Fredericks last week after several rounds of ballot counting. Here’s six things to know about the county’s next sheriff. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
Chief administrative officer, fire chief, chief of police among highest-paid Anne Arundel employees
The county’s top earner, according to personnel data acquired through a Maryland Public Information Act request, is Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power, who has a $219,349 annual salary this fiscal year. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Nottingham MD
Maryland city named among worst for singles
BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
popville.com
Update: Power restored “individuals who were stranded in the airplane” rescued, “Pepco Statement Regarding Power Outage In Montgomery County, Maryland”
Harrison writes: “Two people are reportedly trapped inside this small aircraft that has crashed into power lines near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village near Gaithersburg. Rescue is still in progress over two hours after the plane crashed.”. Update from Pepco:. “Pepco is pleased to have successfully...
Towerlight
Towson to remain smoke free despite forthcoming marijuana legalization; future of non-smoking consumption remains unknown
While many Towson University students say they support the state’s forthcoming recreational marijuana legalization, university officials say the campus will remain smoke-free and it’s too early to make decisions on non-smoking consumption. Sixty-seven percent of Marylanders voted on Nov. 8 to adopt an amendment to the state’s constitution...
Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park
BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
