Related
High school sports roundup (Nov. 28)
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Nov. 28.
Baltimore ethics board calls on mayor to delay decision on pension eligibility bill, citing possible conflict of interest
Baltimore’s Board of Ethics has asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay a decision on legislation passed by the City Council that would change pension eligibility requirements saying it is a potential violation of the city’s ethics ordinance. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Chief administrative officer, fire chief, chief of police among highest-paid Anne Arundel employees
The county’s top earner, according to personnel data acquired through a Maryland Public Information Act request, is Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power, who has a $219,349 annual salary this fiscal year. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Baltimore archdiocese paying attorney costs for members of group seeking to seal court proceedings in clergy abuse investigation
A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Baltimore says it’s paying, at least in part, the fees of two attorneys representing people who are not accused of sexual abuse, but are named in a report from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
