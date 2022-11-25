Read full article on original website
Oconee Co. deputies ask for public help in burglary, larceny investigation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny investigation.
wrwh.com
White County Detention Center Report Week Ending November 29
Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending November 29, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
accesswdun.com
2 injured in single-vehicle wreck in Hall County
Two people were injured after their car reportedly crashed into a tree in Hall County Saturday evening on Shirley Road. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle accident was reported to Hall County Dispatch just before 7:40 p.m. Passersby reportedly saw the vehicle off the roadway that had...
fox5atlanta.com
Be alert: Holiday scam callers already busy, authorities say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office warned constituents that phone scammers are alive and well this holiday season. The office reported getting as many as five phone calls per day from community members who have received calls about missed jury duty or court appearances. The thing is, the calls are not real.
Northeastern Georgian
Early voting offered in Clarkesville this week
Early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff will take place in Habersham County from Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center in Clarkesville. It was also announced last week that the Habersham South precinct for the Dec. 6...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County seeks public's help locating wanted men
The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two wanted men known to frequent Hall, Gwinnett and Rabun counties. Preston Michael English and James Matthew Hicks face outstanding warrants in Rabun County for theft by receiving stolen property and theft by taking, both felonies. Anyone...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
NE Ga police blotter: bond hearings for gang suspects, indictments for murder suspect
Bond hearings have been held for eight of the eleven suspected gang members arrested in a gang sweep in Hart County: bond for two of them was set at $50 thousand each, with bond denied the other six. The remaining three suspects will have bond hearings in the coming weeks. They were arrested last month in Hart and Franklin counties.
DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville
John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
Potentially severe weather on the way to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Severe weather is making its way into Georgia from the west, leading the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Hazardous Weather alert for portions of North and Central Georgia, including Forsyth County.
5-year-old among youngest victims in Thanksgiving holiday crashes, Georgia authorities say
ATLANTA — More than a dozen people died on Georgia's roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, troopers said. Georgia State Patrol said during the 102-hour travel period, troopers investigated three fatal crashes. Local law enforcement agencies investigated 12 deadly crashes, meaning at least 18 people died. GSP's holiday...
FOX Carolina
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr, crews say
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Starr Fire Department said they assisted in a car crash that led to a driver being flown to the hospital. The department said the crash happened Monday morning. The driver was extricated and transported to the by Life Flight, according to officials. Williford Fire...
accesswdun.com
Police: Flowery Branch woman shot in dispute over barking dogs
The suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting on Chattahoochee Street in Flowery Branch faces a list of charges. Fonda Spratt, 56, is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, an 8:30 p.m. update from Flowery Branch Police Department states.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man sentenced for ‘horrendous crime’ against child
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Oconee County man admitted to sexually abusing a young child after the solicitor said the “horrendous crime” that was caught on camera. Michael Kenneth Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old. The sexual assault...
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A woman is in the hospital after being shot several times inside her own home, according to Flowery Branch police. Officers say they were called to a home on Chattahoochee St. just after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning where they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in the street.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman killed, husband injured in Buford during domestic dispute
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot and killed and her husband was shot and injured on Sunday morning. According to Buford officials, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin, each suffering from gunshot wounds.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
