This Site Can Save You So Much Money on Lululemon, Tory Burch & More—Plus, Everything Is 20% Off Right Now

No doubt, holiday shopping can take a lot out of you (and your wallet). But if you want to treat yourself to an early holiday gift, not to mention, support small and local businesses from the comfort of your own home, we found a site that should definitely be on your radar. It allows you to find great deals on top brands like Lululemon , Coach, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Gucci and more. Plus, they’re having a holiday sale right now where you can save 20% off your purchase and get free shipping.

Resale Loop is a site where you can score “luxury brands, for less.” It was made to be a one-stop consignment shop that connects you to lightly used items from stores across the country. They have everything from sweaters and jeans, to boots, sneakers, jewelry, and bags. If you enjoy thrift shopping but don’t always love the time and effort it takes to find a hidden gem, Resale Loop basically does the work for you. They curate items from 15 consignments stores they’ve partnered with to give you the best deals on popular items like UGG boots or Lululemon tights. Not only will you save a ton of money on items you can give some extra love to, you’ll also be supporting small businesses.

Again, Resale Loop is holding a holiday sale where you can save 20% off your purchase. No code is needed. All you have to do is add items to your cart and checkout. All orders also receive free shipping. There’s no better time to shop!

Wondering what you might be able to find at Resale Loop right now? We’ve rounded up a few brands and items you can shop. Check those out below.

Tory Burch

IMAGE: Resale Loop

If you love the chic styles of Tory Burch but you don’t always love the price, be sure to check out the selection of Tory Burch items sold on Resale Loop. You never know when you might find a gem, like these ballet flats in navy .

Tory Burch Leather Shoes Navy (Size 9)

Price: $90

Buy Now

Kate Spade

IMAGE: Resale Loop

Speaking of gems, you may luck out and find new products to snag like this stylish Kate Spade bag . It’s currently available for $100 with an extra 20% off at checkout.

Kate Spade Bag Black

Price: $100

Buy Now

Lululemon

Resale Loop

Resale Loop has a selection of gently used Lululemon leggings, shorts, and tops for really good prices. For instance, a pair of Lululemon tights can set you back over $100, but you can snag this pair for $30 .

Lululemon Activewear (Size 6)

Price: $30

Buy Now

Coach

IMAGE: Resale Loop

If you love Coach, Resale Loop has a variety of options from bags and wallets, to other chic accessories. Whether you love Coach’s Signature pattern, or something more simple and classic like the bag above , you’re sure to find something that catches your eye.

Coach R Leather Bag

Price: $99

Buy Now

UGG

IMAGE: Resale Loop

As much as we love our UGGs , they can be pretty pricey. That’s especially true considering many of us only wear them during a few months of the year. Fortunately, Resale Loop has gently used and sometimes NWOT pairs for a fraction of a cost.

Hoka

IMAGE: Resale Loop

UGG Shoes Gray (Size 8) $41 Buy now

It’s hard to come across a pair of Hoka sneakers for under $100, let alone under $50! Right now, you can snag this pair from Resale Loop for just $45. The good news is, there are other Hoka sneakers available to shop right now as well.

Hoka Shoes 8.5 Navy/Green

Price: $45

Buy Now

Those are just a few brands you can find at Resale Loop right now. The site adds new things all the time, so we highly recommend bookmarking the site today.

