Poquoson ends King William’s state reign, wins Class 2 Region A championship on the road

Poquoson won its second Class 2 Region A football title in the past three seasons with a 14-7 victory at King William on Friday night. The victory ended the Cavaliers’ reign as Class 2 state champions and sends the Islanders into a state semifinal at Region B champion Woodstock Central at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Islanders (9-4) ended a promising early King William drive by forcing a fumble by quarterback Kaleb Shelton that rolled out of the end zone, giving them possession at their 20. But Shelton (82 passing yards, 63 rushing yards) took advantage of a poor punt snap that gave the Cavaliers (9-4) possession at the Islanders’ 14 with 1:51 left in the first half.

Several plays later, Shelton scored on a 3-yard run to give the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half. But the Poquoson run defense — led by Rylan Hinson, Caleb Hogge and Mason McGavran — was otherwise stellar, allowing just 100 yards on 34 King William rushing attempts, and the offense produced just enough to earn the victory.

“I thought our defense played great all night,” Poquoson coach Elliott Duty said. “Rylan Hinson had numerous tackles for loss and we’ve never forced King William into as many negative plays before.”

Chase Bullard got the Islanders on the scoreboard by running 12 yards for a touchdown with 8:47 left in the third quarter, tying the game at 7. Following Nick Medlin’s fumble recovery at the Poquoson 30, the Cavaliers missed a chance to take the lead with 11:17 left in the game when Cameron LeBaron’s 32-yard field-goal attempt bounced off an upright.

A Poquoson fumble recovery by Hogge at the King William 37 later in the fourth quarter led to the game-winning score. Ryan Ellis’ 20-yard touchdown run with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter gave Poquoson a 14-7 lead for ultimately the winning points.

Khaleo Smith’s interception with 2:13 remaining and a late completion by Eli Tyndall for a first down at the King William 5 clinched the victory for the Islanders.

“It was a tough, gritty game that went back and forth,” Duty said. “Our offense made the plays when we had to and our defense held strong at the end.

“I like our chances [in the state playoffs] because we’ve hung in there and hung in there all year long. We’ve played some tough teams and we’re battle-tested.”