DETROIT — Julius Randle celebrated a personal milestone Tuesday night in Motown with 28 candles and 36 points for the Knicks. Randle’s season-high scoring total on his 28th birthday lifted Tom Thibodeau’s team to a rare easy victory and its highest offensive output of the season, 140-110, over the NBA-worst Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes registered 16 points apiece as the Knicks nudged back toward the .500 mark (10-11) after dropping their previous two games at home. Isaiah Stewart scored 19 points to lead the Pistons, who were playing without 2021 No. 1-overall pick Cade Cunningham...

DETROIT, MI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO