Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Cardi B Responds to Criticism From Fans for Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B has dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism from fans for not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a video from...
Swae Lee Interview – Possible Joint Project With Post Malone, SremmLife 4 Album Update, Collaboration With BoohooMAN
Fans can always count on Swae Lee to set the trends. Since his arrival in the rap game, he’s secured several diamond records, helped Rae Sremmurd rise as one of the best duos in music and influenced the entire genre with his undefeated combo of a high-pitched tone and colorful melodies. Adding to his already solid resume, now, Swae is starting to flourish with his motion in the fashion industry.
Machine Gun Kelly Returns to Rap With New Song ‘Taurus’
Machine Gun Kelly is back to rapping again on his latest single, "Taurus." On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Machine Gun Kelly premiered the new video for his new song "Taurus," which is the title track of his latest semi-autobiographical film of the same name. Over moody productions, MGK raps about his mental health as he deals with the pressure of being a famous music artist.
Thanksgiving 2022: Halle Berry, Spice Girls And More Celebs Celebrate
It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks. On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the...
The Weeknd Is Taking His After Hours Til Dawn Tour Global
The Weeknd has revealed dates for the global leg of his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour. Set to kick off in 2023, the expansion covers Europe and Latin America with stops in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and more before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile. Additional dates are still being announced according to a press release. The North American leg of the tour sold out completely and generated over $130 million dollars to date. As the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme, the Toronto musician also use the tour to raise money. More from...
Will Smith Opens Up About Chris Rock Oscars Slap in New Interview
Will Smith is opening up about his infamous slap of Chris Rock in a new interview. On Monday (Nov. 28), The Daily Show with Trevor Noah aired their latest episode featuring the award-winning rapper-actor. Will is promoting his new film Emancipation but also spoke on the slap that essentially changed his life.
Jenna Ortega Used to Perform Autopsies on Dead Animals as a Child
Jenna Ortega recently revealed some very Wednesday Addams-esque facts about herself, including that she used to play with dead animals. "I'm a weirdo in like...I used to perform autopsies on little animals when I was younger," Ortega shared. "Like, little lizards that I found that were dead in my backyard,"...
Cardi B Facing Possible Lawsuit Due to Sexy Butt-Baring Marge Simpson Halloween Costume
Cardi B's 2022 Halloween costume is drawing attention for more than her butt cleavage. In fact, the rapper may be facing legal action due to her designer Marge Simpson transformation. On Instagram Oct. 31, Cardi B posted photos of her "Mugler-inspired" take on Marge Simpson, complete with towering blue hair...
Instagram – How to Add Music to Photo Posts
Instagram has launched a new feature that gives users the option to add a song to their photo posts. According to @creators' post on Instagram, which is owned by Meta, users can add up to 90 seconds of music to their in-feed photo posts. "Music is a huge part of...
Spotify Teases Wrapped 2022 Release
At midnight today (Nov. 28), Spotify officially launched its hashtag emoji on Twitter for this year's Spotify Wrapped rollout. The tiny graphic that appears when a user types Spotify Wrapped with a hashtag features a yellow, purple and orange present of the Spotify logo. "Want to be the first to...
What’s Up With the Weird Ball Ad on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram?
Have you seen the strange ball ad on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram?. On Nov. 28, Kardashian posted a video of herself and long-time bestie Malika Haqq playing Boxball from a company called Boxbollen, a game in which a ball on a string is attached to a band on your head and you punch it while the screen counts your points.
How to Get Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped
Wondering how to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2022? We've got you covered. In the words of Mariah Carey, queen of the holiday season: "It's time!" This year's Spotify Wrapped season has officially begun. After months of teasing the popular feature, Spotify dropped the official hashtag (#SpotifyWrapped) on Twitter, signaling that Wrapped is finally on its way.
People Are Sharing Their Weird Bedside Tables After Elon Musk Shared A Bizarre Picture Of His Own
It's the caffeine-free Diet Coke for me.
Get Ready for ‘Cocaine Bear,’ The Movie About a Bear on Cocaine
Some movie titles just cry out “You will watch me. You have no choice. You must watch me.”. Cocaine Bear is such a title. Spoiler alert: It is about a bear on cocaine. And apparently it is based on a true story! Just look at the film’s poster, which promises it is “Inspired By True Events.”
The Best Movie Posters of 2022
As we commence with our look back at the best in pop culture over the last year, let us pause to acknowledge the art of movie poster design. Before you see a movie — before you even watch a commercial or a trailer in many cases — you see a poster. And it’s up to that poster to introduce a film in a single image. That’s no easy feat. And with the proliferation of social media, posters are viewed and shared even more widely online than ever before. So that first impression is even more crucial.
