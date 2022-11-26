Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
WETM
Syracuse men’s soccer team advances to Elite 8 for the first time since 2015
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer advances to the NCAA Championship Elite 8 for the first time since 2015, as a late goal from Giona Leibold pushed the Orange past Cornell 1-0 in the NCAA Championship Third Round. Leibold won the match in the 84th minute,...
WETM
Syracuse football snaps five-game losing streak with 4th quarter rally
CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Down early, the Syracuse football team utilized a 29-13 second half advantage to storm past Boston College, 32-23, Saturday night. The Orange scored 26 unanswered points in the fourth to pick up a rivalry win over the Eagles and head into bowl season with seven wins – the best mark since 2018.
WETM
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to Bryant
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its second straight game on Saturday, falling at home to Bryant 73-72. Freshman point guard Judah Mintz was ejected in the first half for slapping Bryant player Doug Edert. Sherif Gross-Bullock lifted the Bulldogs to the win, racing the length of the floor...
WETM
Penn State quarterback Veilleux hitting portal
UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State backup quarterback Christian Veilleux will enter the transfer portal, posting a thank you to the school in a social media post Tuesday. Veilleux found himself as a third-string quarterback on Penn State’s roster this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
WETM
Porter Jr. headlines Nittany Lions on all-conference defense and special teams
UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State corner Joey Porter Jr. headline 13 Nittany Lions named to the defense and special teams All-Big Ten teams Tuesday. Offensive awards will be named Wednesday. The junior corner, who is expected to declare for the NFL draft, is widely considered one of the...
WETM
Olu Fashanu to return to Penn State next season
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced on Twitter that he will return to Penn State next season. Fashanu has been viewed by many analysts as a potential top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Fashanu, only 19 years old is in his first full season...
WETM
Arnot holds December blood drive during tight holiday season
Arnot holds December blood drive during tight holiday …. Arnot holds December blood drive during tight holiday season. Local health needs survey closes at the end of November. Local health needs survey closes at the end of November. Candor Emergency Squad receives grant. Candor Emergency Squad receives grant. Which roads...
WETM
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November. Local health needs survey closes at the end of November. Tioga Downs awards $1M to local non-profits for GivingTuesday. Tioga Downs awards $1M to local non-profits for GivingTuesday. Arnot holds December blood drive during tight holiday …. Arnot holds December...
WETM
Candor Emergency Squad receives grant
CANDOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Candor Emergency Squad announced that it received a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation. The grant will be used to make “much-needed” safety and security repairs to the Emergency Squad’s headquarters located at 58 Main Street in Candor. The...
Comments / 0