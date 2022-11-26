ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WETM

Syracuse football snaps five-game losing streak with 4th quarter rally

CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Down early, the Syracuse football team utilized a 29-13 second half advantage to storm past Boston College, 32-23, Saturday night. The Orange scored 26 unanswered points in the fourth to pick up a rivalry win over the Eagles and head into bowl season with seven wins – the best mark since 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to Bryant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its second straight game on Saturday, falling at home to Bryant 73-72. Freshman point guard Judah Mintz was ejected in the first half for slapping Bryant player Doug Edert. Sherif Gross-Bullock lifted the Bulldogs to the win, racing the length of the floor...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM

Penn State quarterback Veilleux hitting portal

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State backup quarterback Christian Veilleux will enter the transfer portal, posting a thank you to the school in a social media post Tuesday. Veilleux found himself as a third-string quarterback on Penn State’s roster this season and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Olu Fashanu to return to Penn State next season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced on Twitter that he will return to Penn State next season. Fashanu has been viewed by many analysts as a potential top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. Fashanu, only 19 years old is in his first full season...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Arnot holds December blood drive during tight holiday season

Arnot holds December blood drive during tight holiday …. Arnot holds December blood drive during tight holiday season.
CORNING, NY
WETM

Local health needs survey closes at the end of November

Local health needs survey closes at the end of November.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Candor Emergency Squad receives grant

CANDOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, the Candor Emergency Squad announced that it received a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation. The grant will be used to make “much-needed” safety and security repairs to the Emergency Squad’s headquarters located at 58 Main Street in Candor. The...
CANDOR, NY

