When it comes to dieting, we have always assumed that you need to stick to a 2000 calories a day diet. However, many people are opting to go with a 1500 calorie day diet. This means ingesting less calories. But, you have to make sure that you are eating foods that are going to be healthy for you to get the most out of these calories. It is super easy to hit 1500 calories a day when it comes to some foods…resulting in empty calories that are not going to help your body function.

3 DAYS AGO