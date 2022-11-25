ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

utsports.com

Golesh Among Five Finalists for 2022 Broyles Award

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After leading the nation's top-ranked offense during the 2022 regular season, Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh has been named one of five finalists for the Frank Broyles Award, as announced by the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation on Monday. The Broyles...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utsports.com

Smokey Wins Hall of Fame Awards, Places Second in National Semifinals

Last week, Tennessee's beloved Smokey was recognized as one of the best mascots in the country, bringing home honors from the Mascot Hall of Fame and reaching the College Mascot national finals. The Mascot Hall of Fame announced the results of its annual awards where Smokey X won the Collegiate...
KNOXVILLE, TN

