UPDATE 1-U.S. Thanksgiving weekend sees record 197 mln shoppers -NRF
(Adds details from NRF media call, Mastercard data) Nov 29 (Reuters) - Deep discounts on everything from fashion to electronics during the Thanksgiving weekend encouraged more Americans to open their wallets even as inflation weighed on their shopping budgets, data from the National Retail Federation showed on Tuesday. A record...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>: Losses of 2 cents announced for fourth quarter
29 November 2022 04:04 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by OrganiGram Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -2 cents per share, 7 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -2 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -3 cents to -1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -2 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$45.48 million, which is higher than the estimated C$42.48 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$45.48 million from C$24.87 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.03 0.00 Beat Aug. 31 2021 -0.04 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 04:04 a.m.
Smartsheet Inc <SMAR.N>: A loss of 15 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
29 November 2022 09:09 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Smartsheet Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -15 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eighteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -17 cents to a loss of -7 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between $-0.16 and $-0.15 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes six "Strong Buy", twelve "Buy", three "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eighteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 2.76 percent from -15 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -15 cents to a low of -17 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eighteen analysts providing estimates is $44.72. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $194.27 million from $144.63 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on September 1 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $193 million and $194 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -15 cents per share implies a loss of 395.73 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -3 cents per share. The company's guidance on September 1 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $-21 million and $-19 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.20 -0.10 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.19 -0.18 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.12 Beat Oct. 31 2021 -0.10 -0.03 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 09:09 p.m..
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
Semtech Corp <SMTC.O>: Profits of 63 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Semtech Corp is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 63 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 64 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between None0.6 and None0.66 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.08 percent from 63 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 64 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $50.88. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $175.44 million from $194.93 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between None170 million and None180 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 63 cents per share implies a loss of 14.57 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 74 cents per share. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of None10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between None65 and None66. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.87 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.80 Beat Jan. 31 2022 0.69 0.70 Beat Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.74 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 11:02 a.m..
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy as FTX ripple effect spreads
(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, it said on Monday, the latest crypto casualty following the spectacular collapse of the FTX exchange earlier this month. The filing in a New Jersey court comes as crypto prices plummet. The price of bitcoin, the largest digital...
WRAPUP 1-U.S. consumer confidence at four-month low; house price growth slows
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference...
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
Gold rises on dollar pullback, hopes of slower rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose 1% on Tuesday, helped by a retreat in the dollar and hopes around less aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve going forward. Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,755.29 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,751.60.
Three Fed bank boards wanted smaller discount rate hike
(Reuters) - Directors at three of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks supported a smaller increase in a key emergency borrowing rate than the 75-basis point rate hike the U.S. central bank ultimately approved in early November, minutes of Fed discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday. At meetings held a...
AstraZeneca to sell Ohio site to biotech firm Resilience
(Reuters) - AstraZeneca is selling its West Chester manufacturing site in Ohio in the United States to biomanufacturing company National Resilience Inc, the company said on Tuesday. The London-listed drugmaker expects to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2023. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh...
Citi Trends (CTRN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CTRN earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
