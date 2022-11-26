Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
STOLEN – Fairfield County Searches for Stolen Trailer, and Equipment
Fairfield County – Fairfield County sheriff is asking for the community to help find a suspect in a theft. On November 21, 2022, 2 Unknown males, driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, 2019 or newer, pulled onto the lot of Circle K, Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH, and stole the trailer and skid steer pictured above.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Single Vehicle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – One vehicle has crashed just off US-23 around 9 am in the area of Huston Street in Pickaway County. According to early reports the vehicle described as an SUV left the roadway going north on US-23 and crashed into a tree on the east side of the route. The vehicle is smoking from damage, and the two occupants reported that they are trapped in the vehicle.
Police: Man steals hundreds of dollars of cigarettes from northeast Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes from a northeast Columbus gas station. Police said the unidentified man entered the store on the 3900 block of Morse Road on Nov. 11 at approximately 7:10 a.m. When a customer left the counter area, […]
Unidentified pickup truck flees after crash on US-42; Union County requests ‘BOLO’
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a hit-and-run crash on US-42 northbound early Saturday morning. Springfield Ohio State Highway Patrol were called on by Union County requesting a “BOLO” or “Be On the Look Out” for a red pickup truck, Springfield dispatch told News Center 7.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Disturbing details released in death of Hocking Co. toddler
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released today regarding the death of a 10-month-old toddler in Hocking County. The Guardian broke the story regarding the child’s death over the weekend. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 10-month-old Kamyla Somers suffered seven skull fractures, bleeding from the...
13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
WHIZ
Co-Defendant in Overdose Case Pleads Guilty
A second Zanesville man pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court Monday to charges related to a mass overdose earlier this year. 24-year-old Chad Kennedy pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs after helping his co-defendant, 22-year-old Garland Lewis, sell dangerous narcotics to children. In April...
1 critical, 2 in custody following Licking County shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting in Licking County that seriously injured one person Thursday night. According to the Licking County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to the 3900 block of Francis Road in Newark at 8:18 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
sciotopost.com
Update – One Person was Killed in Crossover Crash on I-71 in Morrow County
Morrow County – One person died in a fiery crash that occurred on I-71 in Wednesday. Ohio State Highway Patrol had the roadway shut down for hours Wednesday night into Thanksgiving after a car collided with a semi-truck after crossing the median at a high rate of speed into a northbound truck.
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Fire Department Reports
1:17 AM-Bucyrus fire responded to Bucyrus hospital to assist them with their alternative landing site. 6:17 AM-Bucyrus fire responded to Spore Brandywine Rd. in Holmes Twp. to transport resident to Bucyrus hospital. 3:37 PM-Bucyrus fire responded to Stetzer Rd. to assist a resident. 4:19 PM-Bucyrus fire responded to Whetstone St....
Woman 8-months pregnant dies in Madison County crash, baby in critical condition
MADISON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead and a baby is in critical condition following a crash in Madison County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Kiousville Road Southeast and Pringle Benjamin Road Southeast.
Delaware Gazette
Genoa Twp. to remove ‘unwarranted’ stop signs
WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township recently posted on social media that it has some stop signs that are unwarranted. “In response to a Request for Engineering Assistance (REA) from the Township, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office has submitted the results of a study of the existing stop signs located at the following intersections: Saint Andrews Drive at Frasier Road; Somerset Avenue at Gainey Court and Annandale Court; Hilmar Drive at Grisham Street; Hilmar Drive at Pine Hollow Drive,” said the township website.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hocking Co. couple charged in connection with child’s death
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Hocking County couple remains in jail today. Investigators say the two were allegedly involved in the death of a young child. According to reports, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was in critical condition until their passing on Wednesday. Sources...
Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
Plane Headed to Columbus Diverted After Assault Incident
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigations said that a flight had to be diverted to Clinton National Airport Saturday afternoon after a potential assault aboard the aircraft.
Mount Vernon News
Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers
MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
WHIZ
Temporary road closures due to bridge inspections
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that crews will be inspecting bridges throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The following roads will be closed on the date specified temporarily at various times while crews inspect the structures with snooper equipment. Wednesday, November...
Body found in Hilltop park pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
