Licking County, OH

sciotopost.com

Breaking – Single Vehicle Crash on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway County – One vehicle has crashed just off US-23 around 9 am in the area of Huston Street in Pickaway County. According to early reports the vehicle described as an SUV left the roadway going north on US-23 and crashed into a tree on the east side of the route. The vehicle is smoking from damage, and the two occupants reported that they are trapped in the vehicle.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Disturbing details released in death of Hocking Co. toddler

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — New details were released today regarding the death of a 10-month-old toddler in Hocking County. The Guardian broke the story regarding the child’s death over the weekend. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 10-month-old Kamyla Somers suffered seven skull fractures, bleeding from the...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

13-year-old injured in shooting at Wedgewood Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after she was struck by gunfire at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A press release from police says an unknown suspect fired shots into an apartment located near the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Co-Defendant in Overdose Case Pleads Guilty

A second Zanesville man pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court Monday to charges related to a mass overdose earlier this year. 24-year-old Chad Kennedy pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs after helping his co-defendant, 22-year-old Garland Lewis, sell dangerous narcotics to children. In April...
ZANESVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Fire Department Reports

1:17 AM-Bucyrus fire responded to Bucyrus hospital to assist them with their alternative landing site. 6:17 AM-Bucyrus fire responded to Spore Brandywine Rd. in Holmes Twp. to transport resident to Bucyrus hospital. 3:37 PM-Bucyrus fire responded to Stetzer Rd. to assist a resident. 4:19 PM-Bucyrus fire responded to Whetstone St....
BUCYRUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Genoa Twp. to remove ‘unwarranted’ stop signs

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township recently posted on social media that it has some stop signs that are unwarranted. “In response to a Request for Engineering Assistance (REA) from the Township, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office has submitted the results of a study of the existing stop signs located at the following intersections: Saint Andrews Drive at Frasier Road; Somerset Avenue at Gainey Court and Annandale Court; Hilmar Drive at Grisham Street; Hilmar Drive at Pine Hollow Drive,” said the township website.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hocking Co. couple charged in connection with child’s death

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Hocking County couple remains in jail today. Investigators say the two were allegedly involved in the death of a young child. According to reports, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was in critical condition until their passing on Wednesday. Sources...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker takes aim at traffic-camera tickets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Automated traffic cameras that ding drivers who speed are yet again on the receiving end of Ohio Rep. Tom Patton’s wrath. The Strongsville Republican, who has taken aim at traffic cameras for years, is set to rally behind a string of bills on Tuesday to crack down on municipalities that employ […]
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Knox Sheriff's Office, Mount Vernon PD warn of scammers

MOUNT VERNON – Local law enforcement officials warn that with the holidays, scammers will increase their efforts to separate Knox County and Mount Vernon residents from their money. A spokesperson for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the Mount Vernon News that criminals generally look for checks and personal...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIZ

Temporary road closures due to bridge inspections

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that crews will be inspecting bridges throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The following roads will be closed on the date specified temporarily at various times while crews inspect the structures with snooper equipment. Wednesday, November...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
COLUMBUS, OH

