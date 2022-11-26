Pickaway County – One vehicle has crashed just off US-23 around 9 am in the area of Huston Street in Pickaway County. According to early reports the vehicle described as an SUV left the roadway going north on US-23 and crashed into a tree on the east side of the route. The vehicle is smoking from damage, and the two occupants reported that they are trapped in the vehicle.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO