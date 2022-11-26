Read full article on original website
NHL
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already
Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler shares the story of Larry Hirsch and the Master Blaster moniker. When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
SJS@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (11-9-1) wrap up November with a game against the Sharks (7-13-4) at the Bell Centre before hitting the road for four games. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens are coming off a successful two-game road trip with wins against...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Nov. 29
Bridgestone Arena Set to Reopen Following Water Main Break and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. Thanksgiving weekend may not have gone as planned for the Nashville Predators (more on that later), but there was still plenty of news to come out of Smashville over the last several days.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
With the Oilers trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Evan Bouchard scored with 4.4 seconds left in regulation to get the game to overtime. Just 22 seconds into the extra frame, Leon Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid on a 2-on-1 and scored to lock in the win for Edmonton.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
NHL
Marner can tie Maple Leafs record with 18-game point streak
TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner can match the Toronto Maple Leafs record by extending his point streak to 18 games on Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks, but the forward is more focused on his team trying to win a fifth straight game. "It's a pretty cool deal, pretty big deal,...
NHL
For Copp and Larkin, leadership is 'something they take very seriously'
As college football fans, Andrew Copp and Dylan Larkin know the importance of winning during rivalry week, especially when No. 3 Michigan traveled to Columbus to face No. 2 Ohio State this past Saturday for a game with bragging rights and Big Ten Championship implications on the line. And after...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
Analytics With Alison: Quarter Season Check-Up
Examining Kraken play 21 games in, the team is getting what they deserve and that's a good thing. We're officially a quarter-way through the Kraken season, meaning we finally have a solid block of data to evaluate the team. And the results bring many reasons for optimism. It's not just...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PANTHERS
FLAMES (9-9-3) vs. PANTHERS (10-8-3) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Panthers:. Points - Matthew Tkachuk (29) Goals - Carter Verhaeghe...
NHL
Stars sign center Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed center Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension, which begins in the 2023-24 season and runs through the 2030-31 season. The eight-year contract extension is worth $67.6 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $8.45 million.
NHL
Patience Paying Off | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last week - as drama filled as it was - feels like the tiniest blip on the radar of the Devils 2022-23 season to date. The level of emotion nearly burst the roof of Prudential Center. It was going to happen eventually, they weren't going to run the table for the remainder of the season, but it could also be one of the more important games, simply by virtue of how it was followed up a game later against the Buffalo Sabres.
