The loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last week - as drama filled as it was - feels like the tiniest blip on the radar of the Devils 2022-23 season to date. The level of emotion nearly burst the roof of Prudential Center. It was going to happen eventually, they weren't going to run the table for the remainder of the season, but it could also be one of the more important games, simply by virtue of how it was followed up a game later against the Buffalo Sabres.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO