These Westchester County Nursing Homes Rank Among Best In NY

Several Westchester County nursing homes have been given five stars and ranked as among the best in New York, according to US News and World Report.

The report, which ranks nursing homes based on resident care, safety, and outcomes, was released in November, according to the organization's website .

Westchester County nursing homes given five stars, the best possible rating, include:

The Wartburg Home in Mount Vernon, for the seventh consecutive year;

United Hebrew Geriatric Center in New Rochelle;

The Osborn in Rye;

Kendal On Hudson in Sleepy Hollow;

Northern Westchester Hospital Transitional Care Unit in Mount Kisco.

In order to receive a five-star rating, a nursing home must be high-performing in short-term or long-term rehabilitation, according to the US News and World Report, which specifically measures staffing, medical outcomes, resident complaints, and processes of care, according to their website.

Only 16% of nursing homes nationwide received five-star ratings, according to the organization.

“I’m extremely proud of our continued presence as a top-tier nursing home in New York State, which is only possible because of our employees’ steadfast commitment to carrying out our mission,” said David Gentner, President of The Wartburg Home.

Individual nursing homes' ratings can be searched here.