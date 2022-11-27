ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

New Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Opening In Westchester County

By Ben Crnic
 3 days ago

A new spot to grab authentic Mexican food in Westchester County celebrated its opening along with city officials.

Cantina 914, located in Yonkers at 527 Nepperhan Ave., celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday night, Nov. 17, according to Yonkers city officials.

The new restaurant serves a variety of Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and flautas, according to its online menu on Grubhub.

The business also serves less-known dishes such as machetes, which are described as 18-inch quesadillas, and cemitas, which are served on artisanal sesame bread with meat, oaxaca cheese, avocado, papalo, and chipotle, according to the menu.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Mayor Mike Spano, who cut the ribbon himself, according to Yonkers officials.

Daily Voice

Westchester County Municipality Names New City Manager

A Westchester County municipality has named a replacement for a retiring long-serving city official. New Rochelle's next city manager will be Kathleen Gill, who will take over on Sunday, Jan. 1, when the city's current manager, Chuck Strome, retires, according to an announcement by the ci…
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
