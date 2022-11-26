ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grounded Fitness At Fareground

Take part in a high-intensity community workout tonight with Swift Fit Events at Fareground’s outdoor plaza space at Congress and Cesar Chavez! Classes are free and open to the public with ticket registration. Towels and water will be provided. When: Tuesday, November 29th. Time: 6 p.m. Location:. 111 Congress...
If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit

Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
Drag Queen Bingo

Play Drag Queen Bingo featuring Senator Colleen Deforrest for free today from 1–3 p.m. at Still Austin Whiskey Co.! The Huckleberry Food Truck will be onsite, and there will be prizes with each round! They do this on the second and last Sunday of each month, and it’s always a good time.
Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown

Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
Get Festive In 2nd Street District

Throughout the month of December, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting our local businesses in the 2nd Street District! Their festivities get bigger and better every year. Spend a day with friends and family, grab a bite to eat, do some holiday shopping, and enjoy beautiful installations.
Visiting The Cathedral of Junk in Austin TX

The Cathedral of Junk is free to visit, but it is recommended that visitors bring a small donation. Guests are also welcome to bring their drinks and snacks. Visitors should also wear closed-toed shoes. Visitors can climb two levels of the Cathedral. The sculpture is made from various found objects,...
Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer

Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features

208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
An Architect’s Austin Home is Stunning and Creative Inside and Out

A talented Austin architect’s home meets challenges such as a protected cedar elm sitting in the backyard with creativity and modern charm. An architect’s own Austin home works around the limitations of the home’s lot to create stunning results, inside and out. After creating countless homes for clients, the time came for Jed Duhon, architect and principal of Studio Steinbomer, to design one for himself and his family. The Austin, Texas, resident had several goals in mind while searching for the right property.
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022

What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
