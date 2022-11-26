Read full article on original website
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Grounded Fitness At Fareground
Take part in a high-intensity community workout tonight with Swift Fit Events at Fareground’s outdoor plaza space at Congress and Cesar Chavez! Classes are free and open to the public with ticket registration. Towels and water will be provided. When: Tuesday, November 29th. Time: 6 p.m. Location:. 111 Congress...
New vintage and modern thrift shop Love Buzz selling in downtown San Marcos
Love Buzz opened at 314 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, in August. (Courtesy Downtown SMTX) A new vintage and modern thrift shop called Love Buzz opened in late August at 314 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos, in the former Monkie's Vintage and Thrift space. The shop also operates as a...
If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit
Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
Drag Queen Bingo
Play Drag Queen Bingo featuring Senator Colleen Deforrest for free today from 1–3 p.m. at Still Austin Whiskey Co.! The Huckleberry Food Truck will be onsite, and there will be prizes with each round! They do this on the second and last Sunday of each month, and it’s always a good time.
Pflugerville officials to consider programming for Downtown East recreation center
Downtown East is a 29-acre mixed-use development in Pflugerville that will include a recreation center and a new City Hall. (Rendering courtesy city of Pflugerville) The multigenerational recreation center planned for Pflugerville's 29-acre Downtown East development may soon have programming in place. At its Nov. 29 regular meeting, Pflugerville City...
Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown
Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
Get Festive In 2nd Street District
Throughout the month of December, you can get into the holiday spirit while supporting our local businesses in the 2nd Street District! Their festivities get bigger and better every year. Spend a day with friends and family, grab a bite to eat, do some holiday shopping, and enjoy beautiful installations.
Visiting The Cathedral of Junk in Austin TX
The Cathedral of Junk is free to visit, but it is recommended that visitors bring a small donation. Guests are also welcome to bring their drinks and snacks. Visitors should also wear closed-toed shoes. Visitors can climb two levels of the Cathedral. The sculpture is made from various found objects,...
Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer
Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Zilker tree lighting, festive markets
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From the Zilker tree being lit to supporting small businesses, there's no shortage of things to do around town. Here’s a breakdown of just some of the...
Listing for $3.9 Million, This French Influenced Home in Austin Texas showcases Exceptional Old World Craftsmanship Accompanied by Modern Features
208 Bella Riva Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 208 Bella Riva Drive, Austin, Texas seated on a well-manicured acre lot with complete privacy and lake views in the coveted gated community of Costa Bella on Lake Travis boasting timeless, high-quality craftsmanship abounds in every corner. This Home in Austin offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 208 Bella Riva Drive, please contact Amber Hart (Phone: 512-415-9023) & Eric Copper (Phone: ) at Keller Williams for full support and perfect service.
An Architect’s Austin Home is Stunning and Creative Inside and Out
A talented Austin architect’s home meets challenges such as a protected cedar elm sitting in the backyard with creativity and modern charm. An architect’s own Austin home works around the limitations of the home’s lot to create stunning results, inside and out. After creating countless homes for clients, the time came for Jed Duhon, architect and principal of Studio Steinbomer, to design one for himself and his family. The Austin, Texas, resident had several goals in mind while searching for the right property.
5 now open, coming soon places to get a healthy bite in Central Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) These recently opened and coming soon Austin restaurants have fresh-pressed juices, plant-based fare and dishes made from scratch on the menu.
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
Guide to New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022
What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away with the New Braunfels Christmas Lights 2022 at Santa’s Ranch!. Known as one of the greatest Christmas lights exhibits in Texas, the New Braunfels Christmas Lights display never fails to shower visitors with bushels of fun, joy, and wonder. This mile-long drive-thru Christmas attraction has everything that will delight you and put you in the best holiday spirit. That’s why it’s no wonder people line up for it every year.
Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
Christmas begins as Peppermint Parkway opens at Austin's Circuit of the Americas
Bright lights, Christmas trees, go-karts, and more.
Behind the Scenes: Matthew McConaughey takes on commercials in new UT class
An inside look on Matthew McConaughey's class Script to Screen: Commercials starting in the spring semester at UT Austin.
After church group excludes LGBTQ floats, City of Taylor organizes its own holiday parade
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The City of Taylor will hold its own holiday parade this year, parting...
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
