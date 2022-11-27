Read full article on original website
Missing US professor found dead during family kayaking trip in Mexico
The body of Northern Arizona University professor Yeon-Su Kim has been found after she and her husband were reported missing during a kayaking trip in Mexico's Sonora state.
What happened when a 94-year-old former flight attendant saw a photo of herself at the airport
Earlier this year, Gwendolyn Bruhn, who worked for Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, spotted herself in a photo blown up on an airport wall. Today, Bruhn tells CNN Travel how flying has changed over the past 70 years and what's stayed the same
Buckingham Palace official quits after asking Black charity CEO where she was 'really from'
An honorary member of Buckingham Palace has resigned and apologized after a Black charity founder said she was questioned about whether she was really British at a royal reception on Tuesday.
The search for a missing mother surfaces claims of her lover's 'life of deceit'
Marion Barter won plaudits for her warmth as an elementary school teacher, but in 1997 the 51-year-old mother-of-two became restless, quit her job, sold her house, and flew from Australia's beach-lined Gold Coast to start a new life in Europe.
Cruise Critic names the best cruise ships of 2022
The best new cruise ship of 2022 holds 3,099 guests and 1,506 crew. A 24-hour butler serves its most luxurious suites, and there's a three-level race track and slides that are 10-stories tall.
Prince William, Kate kick off their US trip: Latest updates
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past. Residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
Mysterious bright flash is a distant black hole devouring a star
A star that strayed too close to a supermassive black hole was ripped to shreds, releasing an incredibly bright flash that appeared in our night sky in February.
Leaders of New Zealand and Finland hit back at reporter's question on age and gender
As two of the youngest heads of government and among a small percentage of female world leaders, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin have long faced questions about their age and gender.
Three people found sitting on ship's rudder survived an 11-day voyage from Nigeria
The Spanish coast guard has rescued three people who were stowed on top of the rudder of a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria.
