Knoxville, TN

visitmysmokies.com

Everything To Know About Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch

Nothing gets the kids quite as excited for Christmas as seeing Santa Claus in person! You can imagine the joy in their faces now just thinking about it! Good news is Santa is coming to SkyLand Ranch! After convincing Santa we have some of the best behaved child visitors in the world, he’s agreed to come to SkyLand Ranch to meet as many as he can! Don’t miss our special holiday event. Here’s everything you need to know about Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
GATLINBURG, TN
wymt.com

Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award. The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category. Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats,...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Seymour woman loses home in Thanksgiving Day house fire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thanksgiving Day, Lisa Williams was winding down preparations for traveling across state lines the next morning when she realized something was wrong. “I heard a couple of pops and got up and saw flames coming through the front door in the kitchen and barely got...
SEYMOUR, TN
WATE

Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road

Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Volunteer to end hunger in East Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lend a hand this holiday season. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee serves 18 counties across the region towards one goal: to end hunger. In 2021, it was reported that 200,000 East Tennesseans face food insecurity every year, however, you can do your part to lower that number.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
MARYVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Greyhound escalates conflict with City

For much of the past year, the Greyhound bus company — pretty much the only travel option in the United States for folks unable to afford an airplane ticket — has been engaged in what seemed like a spirited tango with officials from the City of Knoxville. Last...
WBIR

'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Appalachia concert series brings big names to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee hills are alive with the sound of music that comes out of them. The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5.The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and speak into the lives of underserved children in Appalachia. Tickets are on sale now.
KNOXVILLE, TN

