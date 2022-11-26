Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
visitmysmokies.com
Everything To Know About Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch
Nothing gets the kids quite as excited for Christmas as seeing Santa Claus in person! You can imagine the joy in their faces now just thinking about it! Good news is Santa is coming to SkyLand Ranch! After convincing Santa we have some of the best behaved child visitors in the world, he’s agreed to come to SkyLand Ranch to meet as many as he can! Don’t miss our special holiday event. Here’s everything you need to know about Santa’s Country Christmas at SkyLand Ranch:
wvlt.tv
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
wymt.com
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award. The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category. Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats,...
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
wvlt.tv
Seymour woman loses home in Thanksgiving Day house fire
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thanksgiving Day, Lisa Williams was winding down preparations for traveling across state lines the next morning when she realized something was wrong. “I heard a couple of pops and got up and saw flames coming through the front door in the kitchen and barely got...
Monday marks six years since 2016 wildfire in Sevier County that killed 14 people
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — On November 28, 2016, wildfires started to spread into populated areas across Sevier County. Those fires changed thousands of lives and left a mark on East Tennessee. Winds gusting more than 60 miles per hour fanned the flames and pushed the wildfires into Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge...
WATE
Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow Road
Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. Addressing the dangers of Canton Hollow...
Victim in fatal Knoxville shooting on Thanksgiving identified
The man found fatally shot in a car on Thanksgiving day has been identified by the Knoxville Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
City of LaFollette investigator shredded documents tied to investigation which led to two officers fired
JACKSBORO, Tenn. — Investigation documents that led to the firing of LaFollette Police Lt. Brian Tiller and Sgt. Monty Miller were shredded after the investigation was complete, according to emails shown in Campbell County Chancery Court. In June of 2022, Detective Charles Duff sent a complaint to LaFollette City...
WATE
Volunteer to end hunger in East Tennessee
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lend a hand this holiday season. Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee serves 18 counties across the region towards one goal: to end hunger. In 2021, it was reported that 200,000 East Tennesseans face food insecurity every year, however, you can do your part to lower that number.
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County fire
Four people, including an infant, were injured when their camper caught fire Saturday in Tallassee, Tennessee.
Second 'Christkindlesmarkt' kicks off at Knoxville brewery on Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The second-ever "Christkindlesmarkt" kicked off on Saturday at Schulz Brau Brewing. The event includes a large holiday market, live music, as well as visits from both Santa Clause and Krampus. The event started in 2021, and the brewery said they wanted to do something festive for...
1 Officer Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving an officer. The crash happened on North Peters Road on Sunday afternoon. The crash witnesses said that a Ford truck pulled out in front of the officer at Market Place Blvd. Exit.
wvlt.tv
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Greyhound escalates conflict with City
For much of the past year, the Greyhound bus company — pretty much the only travel option in the United States for folks unable to afford an airplane ticket — has been engaged in what seemed like a spirited tango with officials from the City of Knoxville. Last...
'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
WATE
Appalachia concert series brings big names to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee hills are alive with the sound of music that comes out of them. The Appalachia Sessions are coming to the Bijou Theatre on Monday, December 5.The series is being put on by the East Tennessee Historical Society to support literacy and speak into the lives of underserved children in Appalachia. Tickets are on sale now.
One dead in Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving
One person was killed and another was injured in an interstate crash on Thanksgiving day in Loudon County.
